Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald would not commit to making a charity donation with any of the €4.7m her party received from a reclusive English millionaire who had mental health difficulties.

Mary Lou McDonald won't commit to giving to charity any of €4.7m gifted to Sinn Féin by ill man

Ms McDonald refused to comment on William 'Billy' Hampton's mental well-being and even got his name wrong when questioned on how her party would spend the biggest political donation in Irish history.

It emerged on Tuesday night on RTÉ's 'Prime Time' that Mr Hampton, who was suffering from schizo-affective disorder at the time of his death, donated more than twice the originally estimated €2.3m to Sinn Féin.

Asked if she thought it would be appropriate for her party to make a substantial donation to a mental health charity, Ms McDonald said: "Firstly, I don't think it's appropriate for you or anybody else to comment on Mr Hamilton's mental health.

