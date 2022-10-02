| 10.1°C Dublin

Mary Lou McDonald: What do we really know about her?

In his new book, Shane Ross dismantles the carefully constructed narrative that has grown up around the Sinn Féin leader. Here we reproduce three extracts about the impact her father and husband have had on her, how the reality of her early life was far from easy and how her skilled performance at the PAC moved public opinion in her party’s direction

Mary Lou McDonald throws her books in the air as a schoolgirl in 1987; right addressing the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis in 2021 Expand
A young Mary Lou McDonald throws her schoolbooks in the air after her Leaving Cert in 1987. Picture courtesy National Library of Ireland Expand
Mary Lou McDonald first ran for Sinn Féin in 2002 Expand
Mary Lou McDonald canvassing on the streets of Cabra, Dublin, in 2004. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
Mary Lou McDonald delivers her speech at the Sinn Féin Ard Fheis on 30 October, 2021, in Dublin Expand
Gerry Adams, Martin McGuinness and Mary Lou McDonald at Downing Street in 2005 Expand
Paddy McDonald on the front page of the 'Irish Independent' in March 1973 Expand
The 'Evening Echo' carried the story about Paddy McDonald's court appearance in February, 1976 Expand

Shane Ross

Mary Lou McDonald’s career so far poses many puzzles. The most frequently asked question is how a middle-class, privately educated woman has emerged as the leader of a united Ireland movement that has traditionally been driven by Northern working-class males, many of them unapologetic advocates of IRA violence.

Another question has attracted even more immediate attention. Do the IRA veterans, the volunteers, the backbone of Sinn Féin in Northern Ireland, approve of her? Is their acceptance of her leadership conditional? Or, worse still, do the Northern hard men control her? What is the new leader of Sinn Féin’s true relationship with them? Is she mistress or servant?

