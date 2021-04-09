Mary Lou McDonald urges unionist and loyalist leaders to call halt to planned protests in Northern Ireland

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD during a Sinn Féin press briefing on the plinth at Leinster House in Dublin. Picture: Collins

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald has urged unionist and loyalist leaders call for the halting of planned protests this weekend in Northern Ireland.

Ms McDonald said that the Irish and UK governments must now work together in this matter of “grave seriousness”.

“There is no excuse and no cover for the kind of orchestrated violence that we have seen for more than a week,” she said.

“The reality is that the leadership of unionism and loyalism needs to speak in a very clear and very unequivocal way and call for all of these protests to be halted.”

She said that this message needs to be heard in particular “from the leadership of the DUP” and that they should call for all further protests to be cancelled.

Yesterday evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin had a phone call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where the two leaders stressed that violence is unacceptable and called for calm.

“The two governments now also need to be involved in this situation. This is a matter of grave seriousness, we need to restore order and calm.

“This requires more than a phone call between Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin,” she said.

“Power sharing has to work.”

Ms McDonald said that those in political leadership have to stand in “common cause” to “face down those who would provoke such violence”.

She said that the PSNI has a “big job of work” to do to keep people safe and to keep communities safe.

“Communities themselves have a job of work to do to ensure their own security and to stand in solidarity with each other and to keep on eye in particular on young people who should not be drawn into these violent episodes,” she added.

Last night, a water cannon was deployed in Belfast for the first time in six years in a bid to control another night of unrest.

The latest riots came as Mr Biden, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to calm tensions.

Online Editors