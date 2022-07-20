Mary Lou McDonald tells Australian audience Irish unity referendum will take place ‘in this decade’

SINN Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said a referendum on Irish unity will take place in this decade, as she declared that we are in “the end of days of partition”.

Describing herself as the “the first female leader of the opposition in Ireland”, Ms McDonald also told an Australian audience on Wednesday that “establishment parties clubbed together to deny the people a government for change” in Ireland.

She said that the prospect of Sinn Féin leading governments north and south is now a “real one” and made a direct appeal for Irish people living and working in Australia to come home and “be part of a new Ireland that we must build”.

She was speaking to an audience at the National Press Club in Canberra, Australia, as part of a series of intensive engagements across the country which include visits to Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane on her first trip to Australia since becoming Sinn Féin president and the leader of the opposition.

Ms McDonald declared that partition had been “catastrophic” and had “held Ireland back by every conceivable measure” but that the recent Northern elections meant that the unionist majority was now “gone forever”.

“We’ve built the peace and now we look to the next phase, the reunification of Ireland, we are living now in the end days of partition and the momentum behind Irish unity is unprecedented,” she said.

“The Good Friday Agreement provides for referendums on Irish unity and I believe these will happen in this decade, so we must prepare.”

Asked if the Australian prime minister should talk to his UK counterpart behind closed doors and advocate for a referendum, Ms McDonald said: “People who value democracy and freedom everywhere should be proponents of Irish reunification.”

She said that a transition to unity would be “orderly, peaceful and democratic” and that she would not countenance a scenario of returning to violence.

She noted that during recent Assembly elections she was able to walk around Belfast city centre, something which had not been possible in the past.

Ms McDonald, who was warmly received by those in attendance at the event, said the 2020 general election had “fundamentally changed the Irish political landscape”.

“While the establishment parties clubbed together to deny the people a government for change, Sinn Féin now for the very first time leads an opposition that stands up for them every day - that’s our job - and I am so very proud to be the first woman, the first female leader of the opposition in Ireland,” she said to applause.

Later, she claimed that “those who hold power rarely surrender it”, and while Sinn Féin were “Ireland’s oldest political party, we’re kind of new kids on the block as well”.

In an appeal to Irish people in Australia, she said that in government her party would “make Ireland the home that you deserve”.

She said: “To those young Irish people who want to come home I say I want you to have the chance to return to your place of origin.

“I also want you to enjoy your time and your experience in this incredible country for however long it may last. So work hard, enjoy the sun, enjoy the lifestyle, but come home and be part of the new Ireland that we must build, we need you.”