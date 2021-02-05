Mary Lou McDonald says she ‘can’t understand’ why Tony Holohan wouldn’t apologise for CervicalCheck controvery

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she can’t understand why Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan wouldn’t apologise to the victims of the CervicalCheck controversy.

At the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) press conference on Thursday, Mr Holohan offered his sympathies to the women affected and said he has “huge regret.”

When asked by Independent.ie if he would like to apologise, he said that the State and Taoiseach have apologised.

The controversy was brought back into the political sphere this week after Lynsey Bennett (32), who is seriously ill with cervical cancer, settled her High Court action over alleged misinterpretation of her cervical smear slides.

When Ms McDonald was asked on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder if she believes Mr Holohan should apologise, she said: “I do, and I can’t understand why he didn’t."

She added she understands when being pressed in a media situation it can be difficult as you don’t want “words put in your mouth”, but said there can “never be enough apologies” made to these women.

“I personally think it is the right thing to say sorry and to offer an apology and I think it would be extremely well received by many of the women and the families affected,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

"Although, let me say, apologies don't take away the fact that grievous harm has been done and lives have been lost and huge tragedies on young families has been made, which is heartbreaking.”

Speaking on the same show, Ms McDonald said she doesn’t believe a “properly resourced” health service in Ireland is possible without an “all-island basis”.

She said issues like the state of the health service is at the heart of the reunification issue and that she believes a border poll before 2028 is “absolutely possible”.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern recently said a border poll should be held before 2028.

The Sinn Féin leader added: “My position is I want the preparation for the border poll for the referendum on unity and for that big societal change it needs to start now.

"I’ve said it to Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin that the shared island unit is grand, we will support that, but it's not enough. What we need is something much more structured.

“I think it's reckless not to be making those preparations and not to have convened a forum or a citizens assembly.”

Ms McDonald said she hopes that in this decade “every party would understand itself to be republican”.

She added that she hopes this is the case “as there is no doubt in the issue that constitutional change is now looming front and centre in our politics.”

When asked if she would be happier to speak with Fianna Fáil over Fine Gael in the next election if the possibility of a coalition arose, Ms McDonald said: “Truthfully, there isn’t a wild difference between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

"There is historically, culturally perhaps some difference between them but not really when it comes right down to it.”

