Mary Lou McDonald says Brandon Lewis is ‘talking through his hat’ as he insists legislation to override NI Protocol is lawful

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the UK’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis is “talking through his hat” as he insists that legislation to override the Northern Ireland Protocol is not illegal.

This legislation is due to be published tomorrow, according to Mr Lewis, who told Sky News that the aim is to “fix” the protocol so that it works “for all the people of Northern Ireland.”

“First of all, the legislation we’ll outline tomorrow is within the law. What we’re going to do is lawful and it is correct,” he said.

When asked how people could be sure tomorrow’s move is not breaking international law, he said they are setting out a legal basis on which they are taking forward this legislation.

"What we're looking to do is fix the problems we're seeing with the protocol,” he said.

"It's around how the protocol's being implemented, the lack of flexibility we've seen from the EU over the last year and a half of trying to negotiate them where they've not really moved at all.

"In fact at the moment, what the EU are proposing would send us backwards from where we are today.

"That isn't sustainable, and every political party in Northern Ireland wants to see changes to the protocol."

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald criticised Mr Lewis, and said the Northern Ireland protocol is working.

“Brandon Lewis is talking through his hat and not for the first time,” she said.

"Brandon Lewis and the Tory government should know that where there are issues to be resolved with the protocol - issues of smoothing out its application - there are mechanisms through which that can happen

“There is a willingness to engage by the European Commission that the British Government has refused to engage, has not been constructive, has sought a destructive path and is now proposing to introduce legislation that will undoubtedly breach international law.”

She added that the British Government is “on an agenda” to attack and damage the Good Friday agreement.