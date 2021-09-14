Mary Lou McDonald leaves door open to Sinn Féin going into Government with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to assembled media on Sir John Rogersons Quay in Dublin on Tuesday as the Sinn Fein parliamentary party meets in advance of the Dail return. Photo: Damien Storan.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has declined to rule out going into Government with Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

She also said that the upcoming budget cannot have “reckless tax cuts”.

Speaking to media before the party’s think-in, she said that the “very best” outcome out of the next general election is a government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

However, she declined to commit to Sinn Féin not going into Government without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael, saying that: “our commitment is to lead a Government of change.”

“The best Government that can emerge from the next election is one without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael. The worst outcome, as I predicted the last time, is a Government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael together.

“Even I could not have envisaged how chaotic and how poor this administration would now be,” she added.

Ms McDonald said that the next Government should be "of the left".

Speaking earlier on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Sinn Féin and Fine Gael have different policies which are “self-evident”.

And in a key note speech to her party TDs and Senators, she said that October’s budget cannot have “reckless tax cuts” while public services “teeter on the edge”.

She said that the party will cut rents by €1,500 a year and put in rent freezes for three months, that childcare costs will be cut by two thirds and that Sinn Féin will “ensure” that insurance premiums come down.

She also vowed that the retirement age should be 65.

Deputy McDonald also slammed Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s 10-year multi-billion Housing for All plan, saying that it will ensure the housing crisis continues.

She also hinted of who may oversee key Government Ministerial portfolios in a Sinn Féin government, saying that the party would “build an all-Ireland health service under the leadership of David Cullinane”.

She said that the “abnormal era in politics is now over” and that the “desire for change burns brighter than ever”.

The party leader was speaking as the Dáil will tomorrow vote on the Sinn Féin motion of no-confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney.

Ms McDonald accused Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael of cronyism, saying that Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath of not being able to “get their story straight of who knew what and when”.

She said that because the Taoiseach “failed” to sanction Minister Coveney, Sinn Féin is now “doing its job”.

However, it is expected that Minister Coveney will be saved by a majority in the vote tomorrow.