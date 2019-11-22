Mary Lou McDonald declines to condemn IRA's 1979 bid to murder Arlene Foster's late father
Sinn Féin's president has declined to condemn the IRA's attempted murder of DUP leader Arlene Foster's late father.
Ms Foster had called on the republican party to condemn the attack on her father, John Kelly, at the family's farm in Co Fermanagh in 1979.
The policeman survived despite being shot in the head.
Her call came amid a row about loyalist banners which have appeared in the Belfast North constituency, making a series of allegations against Sinn Féin candidate John Finucane and his family, including his solicitor father Pat, who was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles.
Referring to Sinn Féin's criticism of the banners this week, Ms Foster accused the party of being selective on what it will condemn, asking whether it would also condemn the attempted murder of her father, and of DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.
In 1996, a policeman was shot and injured when the IRA tried to murder Mr Dodds as he visited his seriously ill son in the Royal Children's Hospital, Belfast.
Mary Lou McDonald was asked twice at a press conference at Stormont yesterday whether she would respond to Ms Foster's call for the party to condemn the shooting of her father.
The Sinn Féin leader declined to specifically condemn the incident on both occasions. "Of course, in the course of the conflict very many people were hurt, and I regret all of that. If I wrote the history books, it wouldn't look like this," she said.
Ms McDonald highlighted that Ms Foster's remarks were in response to the row about the posters targeting Mr Finucane. A similar loyalist poster has been erected in Belfast South criticising SDLP candidate Claire Hanna. Ms McDonald urged the DUP not to engage in "whataboutery".
Asked about Ms Foster's remarks, she replied: "I understand those comments came up in relation to the awful banners that have been posted in respect of Claire Hanna, but more particularly in respect of John Finucane, banners that are menacing, and that, to my mind, clearly articulate a threat to him."
