Mary Lou McDonald declines to condemn IRA's 1979 bid to murder Arlene Foster's late father

Ms Foster had called on the republican party to condemn the attack on her father, John Kelly, at the family's farm in Co Fermanagh in 1979.

The policeman survived despite being shot in the head.

Her call came amid a row about loyalist banners which have appeared in the Belfast North constituency, making a series of allegations against Sinn Féin candidate John Finucane and his family, including his solicitor father Pat, who was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles.

