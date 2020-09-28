Mary Lou McDonald claims Woulfe's Clifden dinner has 'damaged' the judiciary

The attendance by a former Attorney General at the ‘Golfgate’ dinner has damaged the judiciary, Sinn Féin insists.

Mary Lou McDonald said it was a ‘no-brainer’ that members of the bench should observe “an appropriate physical and social distance” from members of the Oireachtas.

And she said she thought the controversy over his attendance at the dinner in the Station House Hotel in Clifden in August had "damaged" the judiciary -- but stopped short of calling for his resignation.

The report by a former Chief Justice into the attendance by a former Attorney General at the ‘Golfgate’ dinner must also be published, Sinn Féin insists.

Her comments come after speculation that Susan Denham’s report into the actions of Seamus Woulfe could remain secret – because it may not enjoy privileged status for its author.

But sources have told the Irish Independent that the “intention is to publish” the report, and that it is confidently expected his week.

The ‘imminent’ delivery follows a second meeting last week between Ms Denham’s team and that of Mr Woulfe, since appointed to the Supreme Court, and who is due to sit for the first time in that role next week.

Ms McDonald said: “I think his attendance at that function, quite apart from Covid restrictions, raised a really profound question for public life for all of us.

“It is not appropriate for a Supreme Court judge to be playing rounds of golf with members of the Oireachtas. That’s my view.

“We talk about the separation of powers, correctly. That separation has to begin at the beginning – and that means that members of the bench have to observe an appropriate physical and social distance from members of the Oireachtas.

“I would have thought that was a no-brainer, frankly.”

But Ms McDonald stopped short of suggesting that he resign. “I think it (judge Woulfe’s attendance) caused real unease and anger among the people that I represent, and who thought, ‘Here we go again –the politicians, the judges, the bank lobbyists, all that old politics, which people thought and hoped had been consigned to the past. They see it playing out again.

“I think it did damage to the judiciary. This is their chosen process for them to lead on this matter. So I want to see the report. I think it should be published.”

She added: “I would trust them to do the right thing and to show leadership, and to protection their own standing and their own reputation.

“This was a matter of public commentary, and I would have thought that the purpose of the review was to establish what happened – and that it would be very much in everyone’s interest that it be made public and published.”

The Irish Independent offered comment to Mr Woulfe and also to his legal advisers, but none was forthcoming while the report is awaited.

