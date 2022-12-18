Mary Harney says she was ‘given an office in a dungeon’ while a junior minister

Mary Harney has recalled being “given an office in a dungeon” and obliged to use an entrance other than the ministerial door during her time as a junior minister at the Environment Department.

The senior minister at the time was Pádraig “Pee” Flynn of Fianna Fáil whose communications adviser, Terry Prone, had an office next to the minister.

Ms Harney also said that as the senior minister Mr Flynn did not take her proposals to ban “smokey coal” in Dublin in 1990 as he was supposed to do.

Eventually, she said that had to go to Taoiseach Charlie Haughey to get him to intervene and help her get her bituminous coal ban put into law.

The former Tánaiste and Progressive Democrat founder and leader said she had a good working relationship with Charles Haughey during their time in a coalition despite earlier antagonisms and clashes which had made her quit Fianna Fáil in 1985.

Ms Harney, who rarely comments on politics these days, was speaking in a new political series Tribes presented by veteran RTÉ journalist, Seán O’Rourke, which explores the history of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She began in politics as a Fianna Fáil senator in 1977 at the age of 24 coming from a staunch Fianna Fáil background.

The Progressive Democrat founder says she believes Ireland needs a new political alignment in the centre ground of politics to avoid the European trend of hard right versus hard left. This would best be done by a merger of the two long-term adversaries and big beasts of politics.

“They’re two medium-sized parties now,” she says.

Ms Harney adds that Fianna Fáil support for a minority Fine Gael government in the years 2016-2020, followed by full-blown coalition in June 2020, was a strong step towards a merger – but it was difficult to say when this might happen.

Ms Harney quit politics entirely ahead of the 2011 general election have served in various coalitions with Fianna Fáil from 1989-1992 and again from 1997 until 2011. She strongly defended the final Fianna Fáil-Green Party coalition’s response to the economic crash from 2008 onwards.

The former Tánaiste is adamant the government at that time did all it could. She argues that Ireland’s extra bad economic position at a most vulnerable time was mainly caused by various regulators “not doing their jobs”.

Ms Harney said that government and previous administrations had strengthened banking and finance supervision mechanisms and ministers were not aware the rules were not being enforced. She said in Kildare, for example, banks financed purchase money for building land which “would not be used in 100 years”.

The former Tánaiste also defended the bank guarantee introduced in late September 2008. “The consequences for the country if we didn’t do it would have been more severe. There could have been a run on the banks,” she said.

The former health minister also revealed that there were tensions between the then-finance minister, the late Brian Lenihan, and then-taoiseach, Brian Cowen. She said Mr Cowen always supported his finance minister but there were signs of disagreement with Mr Lenihan wanting more swinging spending cuts.

Ms Harney said Sinn Féin getting into government is likely to happen at the next election – or maybe even – the following one. However she said Mary Lou McDonald’s party will have to modify their tax policies because they are likely to be in coalition with either Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.