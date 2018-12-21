Martina Fitzgerald is to leave RTÉ weeks after being replaced as political correspondent

Martina Fitzgerald is to leave RTÉ, just weeks after it was revealed she would not be re-appointed to her role as political correspondent.

She worked for the public broadcaster for 18 years.

At the start of this month it was revealed that Paul Cunningham would take up the position of political correspondent and that Ms Fitzgerald would not be reappointed to the role.

Ms Fitzgerald has been the face of RTE's political coverage on the Six One News for the last five years.

She has spent recent weeks promoting her bestselling book Madam Politician, which charts the plight of women who ran for election in Ireland. She has also been an outspoken advocate for gender pay equality.

Under a deal agreed by RTE unions, correspondent positions are reviewed every five years.

Martina Fitzgerald said: “After almost 18 years working with RTÉ News & Current Affairs today marks my departure for new professional adventures. I take great pride in my work reporting from Leinster House as RTÉ’s Political Correspondent and especially covering the dramatic 2016 general election and subsequent prolonged government formation process as well as the historic referendums on Marriage Equality and the Eighth Amendment.

"I loved every minute reporting on political developments - and providing analysis and context - for RTÉ’s audience. Thank you to my colleagues who helped me with all this work and to everyone for their loyalty and decency.”

Jon Williams, Managing Director RTÉ News & Current Affairs said: “During her time in RTÉ Martina has distinguished herself as a hardworking and dedicated journalist who has worked on many of RTÉ’s flagship radio and television programmes such as Morning Ireland and Six One News. Martina reported extensively on a range of subjects in particular as Political Correspondent based in Leinster House.

"She has been an integral part of RTÉ’s extensive and substantial coverage of general elections and referendums and other important and significant political events over the past five years. We wish Martina every success in her future endeavours.’

