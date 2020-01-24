Martina Devlin: 'Seamus Mallon was a gentle peacemaker with a steely streak who earned his place in history by resolutely opposing violence'

DURING the long, hot summer of 2015, Seamus Mallon sent me a gift of runner beans grown in his garden. He had a bumper crop that year, more than he could eat.

And rather than allow them to go to waste, he sent them to me by car via someone we had in common. One day, I arrived home to supermarket bags stuffed with just-pulled beans – indeed, a few clumps of earth still clung to them.

It was a random act of kindness that delighted me then, as it does in the recollection. He sent a message saying he hoped we’d enjoy them, and it was a sin to waste good food grown in his garden.

Delicious though those beans were in their own right, he sent a story to accompany them – one that added spice to their taste.

The vegetables were grown in the Co Armagh village of Markethill, where he too grew – and thrived against the odds, considering the troubled times he lived through.

Seamus said the beans were planted in the shadow of an estate wall built by a family of landlords, the Acheson-­Gosfords. They were Scottish people who arrived during the Ulster Plantation in the 1720s, availing of land confiscated from its Irish owners. The British Crown handed it over to the newcomers, who could be relied on for loyalty.

Markethill is an estate town, and once the Acheson-Gosfords would have employed most of its inhabitants. Seamus’s family were servants on the estate.

At that stage in his story, I was told he pointed to imposing granite walls immediately opposite his modest house. “That’s all that’s left of them,” he said. “But we’re still here.” His satisfaction at the idea of continuation and endurance was plain to see.

There were other sources of quiet pride for him after stepping back from frontline politics, as he did in 2005. Tending his vegetable patch and following the rhythm of the seasons gave him a great deal of satisfaction, perhaps because there hadn’t been much time for such simple pleasures during his life as a politician.

His vegetable garden was to the side of the house, and there was a greenhouse too. Seamus used to show visitors around his plot of land and talk about what he was growing.

At the time, he was looking after his wife, who was very ill, and it was clear he missed the political fray and the sense of being at the heart of events. But he kept faith and stayed in Markethill with Gertrude Mallon, tending his garden. His wife died the following year, in 2016.

Markethill is an overwhelmingly Protestant area and he sometimes spoke of hearing Lambeg drums as row after row of Orange marchers passed by when he was a child. For those not born into the unionist tradition, those drums can be an intimidating sound. Seamus didn’t regard them as threatening but as exciting, however – he understood the blood-stirring thrill of the drumbeat.

By living there, in a unionist community, he developed an insight into the loyalist mentality, and that insight became a political asset when he joined the SDLP and rose through its ranks to lead it.

He was without any sectarian impulses and always took pride in serving both communities as a public representative; indeed, there are numerous stories about how he helped many a young loyalist in trouble with the police.

He was an upright man, dignified and reflective. And while he was inherently gentle, he had a steely streak. Nothing changed his attitude to violence during the long years of the Troubles: he was adamantly against the gun and the bomb.

An SDLP justice spokesperson for many years, he spoke often about the futility of violence, but his words were directed at republicans, loyalists and the security forces alike. Killing was never justified in his view.

He was a gifted communicator. Not long ago, I sat outside an RTÉ studio waiting to go in for an interview on

‘Drivetime’ with Mary Wilson. He went in ahead of me, looking exhausted, deflated and frail. He slumped in front of a microphone, bone-weary, while an ad played.

But when the green light flashed to indicate he was on air, it was as if a switch had been flicked inside Seamus too. He sat upright. His face became animated. And he started to talk with authority, fluency and conviction.

I noticed then, as I did on other occasions when encountering him, that he had an aura of authority. He oozed knowledge, experience and wisdom. You felt you were dealing with someone who had earned his place in history. And he had.

But he was a simple man, too. I can taste those runner beans still.

Online Editors