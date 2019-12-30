Martin won't quit even if he fails in bid to be Taoiseach
Micheál Martin has insisted he will stay on as Fianna Fáil leader after the next election even if he does not become Taoiseach at the third time of asking.
Speaking to journalists before Christmas, Mr Martin said that he will not resign as party leader even if he fails for the third time in a row to lead Fianna Fáil into government as Taoiseach.
He said Fianna Fáil will do better in the general election next year than it did in 2016 when it more than doubled its number of Dáil seats.
"I'm gonna carry on as leader of the party in the aftermath of the election. But we're going to do much better in this election than we did the last election," he said.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"I think we will do much better in this election than we did in '16."
Despite opinion polls consistently showing Fianna Fáil behind Fine Gael, Mr Martin said "I don't contemplate" not being Taoiseach after the general election, which is set to take place in the first half of the coming year.
Mr Martin has led Fianna Fáil for nearly a decade, having taken the helm in the run-up to its historic collapse in the 2011 General Election when it returned just 20 TDs - a record low brought about by the economic collapse when Fianna Fáil was in government. While Fianna Fáil recovered in the 2016 election to win 44 Dáil seats, its failure to go into government has raised the prospect that Mr Martin could be the first leader in the party's history not to hold the Taoiseach's office.
While some in Fianna Fáil believe Mr Martin should stand down if he fails to become Taoiseach again after next year's election, the Cork South-Central TD insisted he would carry on irrespective of the outcome.
Mr Martin said that Fianna Fáil is in a better position to win more seats in the next election than it was four years ago. "I think we're actually stronger in terms of our electoral potential, electoral performance going into the next general election than we were before 2016," he added.
"I want to change the government, and we believe there should be a change of government and that's our objective."
Meanwhile, Mr Martin and Leo Varadkar are unlikely to meet to discuss the date of next year's general election until next week at the earliest.
The party leaders exchanged letters before Christmas amid calls from Mr Martin to agree an election date.
Irish Independent