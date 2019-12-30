Micheál Martin has insisted he will stay on as Fianna Fáil leader after the next election even if he does not become Taoiseach at the third time of asking.

Martin won't quit even if he fails in bid to be Taoiseach

Speaking to journalists before Christmas, Mr Martin said that he will not resign as party leader even if he fails for the third time in a row to lead Fianna Fáil into government as Taoiseach.

He said Fianna Fáil will do better in the general election next year than it did in 2016 when it more than doubled its number of Dáil seats.

"I'm gonna carry on as leader of the party in the aftermath of the election. But we're going to do much better in this election than we did the last election," he said.

