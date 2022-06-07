Martin urges Johnson to ‘engage with the EU’ and solve issues over protocol

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has appealed to Boris Johnson to pull back from acting unilaterally over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Speaking during a visit to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Mr Martin said Europe will respond in a “calm and firm” way when the British government publishes legislation over the protocol.

Mr Martin said he would “not get involved” in what was happening in the Conservative Party after Tory MPs voted by 211 to 148 in support of Mr Johnson on Monday.

It comes amid a stand-off between the UK and the EU over the protocol, an agreement designed to avoid a border on the island of Ireland and which instead created fresh checks on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

British foreign secretary Liz Truss has said the UK intends to legislate to override parts of the deal on Northern Ireland, with the details expected to be announced this week.

Opposition to that deal has seen the DUP block efforts to restore power-sharing in the region.

Mr Martin said: “Europe will respond in a calm and a firm way to whatever decisions are taken by the British government and in relation to whatever legislation is published and enacted.

“I am very clear that unilateralism will not work.

“I would say to the United Kingdom government it needs to think of the people of Northern Ireland and not to do anything which undermines the economic well-being of the people of Northern Ireland.

“I don’t want to become involved in any shape or form in what is transpiring in internal British politics. As far as I am concerned, I am dealing with the British PM and I have appealed to him consistently to engage with the European Union.

“I get a sense that people want a bit of stability and I think the first thing we could do collectively, Europe and the UK and Ireland as a member of the EU, is to do the sensible and pragmatic thing. Get into negotiations and solve the issues around the protocol.”

Mr Martin was asked about reports the UK government legislation would empower secretaries of state to override parts of the protocol.

He said: “That would not work. That would be deeply damaging because it would represent the violation of international agreements.

“And it really is very difficult in this day and age to be comprehending that.”

Meanwhile, the Government believes Mr Johnson is now in a trickier position in trying to steer through legislation at Westminster that would tear up aspects of the protocol.

Officials hope the severe wounding of the prime minister will make it harder to get the bill through parliament – and particularly the Lords.

The scheduled announcement has slipped, reflecting disarray at Downing Street, and the first reading could even be next week.

However, it is still the stated intention in London to get the legislation through the Commons before the summer recess.

Last night, an Irish official pointed to DUP worries over the delay to the legislation as offering potential hope to Dublin that a negotiated settlement can still be achieved – and the legislation ultimately scrapped.

The issue of breaking an international treaty is believed to have particular gravity for many members of the House of Lords, and has been decried by former attorney general Dominic Grieve.