Martin to Varadkar: name date of election

In the letter seen by the Sunday Independent, Mr Martin told the Taoiseach to "step in and give some certainty" and provide for an orderly wind-down of the Government.

"The responsible thing to do at this point is to end the speculation and agree a date for the dissolution of the Dail, a date for the holding of the election," he added.

And he warned the Taoiseach: "Nothing positive can be achieved if we allow growing escalation of speculation" or "short-term tactics" concerning the calling of the election.

Mr Martin said the growing speculation "ignores the need for stability and the reality of the completion of Brexit and what needs to be done over the coming months".

Yesterday, the Taoiseach said he had not spoken to Mr Martin about an election date but planned to meet the Fianna Fail leader when the Dail term has ended.

"He does talk about an orderly wind-down of the Government and I'm not sure what that means," Mr Varadkar said. "The Government needs to be focused on its job always and all the time and not be wound down."

Government sources said the Taoiseach had yet to read Mr Martin's letter as he was at a European Summit in Brussels last week. Another senior Fine Gael source involved in election preparations poured cold water on speculation surrounding a snap election in February. "A February election would be a little bit premature at the moment. I think more water needs to go under the bridge on Brexit before we get to that point," the source said.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Independent can also reveal Mr Martin is facing a fresh headache over his frontbench TDs and Dail votes. New Dail footage shows seven votes being recorded in Fianna Fail TD Timmy Dooley's seat while colleague Lisa Chambers sits in his place.

Mr Dooley, who was sacked from the Fianna Fail frontbench over a previous voting controversy, yesterday insisted he was in the chamber during the almost hour-long voting session even though he was not in his seat.

"I checked my own notes and I was present in the chamber for that parliamentary voting session," he told the Sunday Independent.

Mr Dooley could not say where he was in the chamber when the seven votes took place.

Ms Chambers, who was issued a warning by the Dail's ethics committee last week for voting for a colleague who was not in the chamber, did not respond to a request for comment.

In his letter to the Taoiseach, Mr Martin asks that they meet and agree a date for the election, saying: "We can end this growing instability now. I am available to discuss this matter."

Outlining his preferred timeline, Mr Martin said: "It is my view that Easter represents the natural end of the current Dail and the spring session should be used to complete important legislation and this will allow for 34 sitting days to consider and complete that necessary legislation."

He also listed the priorities that the Government needs to deal with in the New Year.

These include the recently published bill on open disclosure which, he said, "is vital to restore confidence and critical elements of the health system", the nursing home support scheme amendment bill and the need to legislate to increase the income threshold for those over 70 who are not currently in receipt of medical cards.

He said there was also "an urgent need" to address online abuses in terms of spending during election campaigns that could be addressed through amending the social media transparency bill.

The need for serious engagement to commence on restoring devolution to the Northern assembly was also a priority. Last Friday, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin again said that he saw Easter as the natural "cut-off point" for the Dail.

Yesterday, in an interview with Brendan O'Connor on RTE Radio One, Mr Varadkar said his preference was still for a summer election but said when the vote was called may not be his decision.

"It may not be Micheal [Martin] or me that decide," he said.

"As you can see, the numbers in the Dail have got very tight - people retiring, by-elections, people defecting. All sorts of things. And there are even indications that one Fianna Fail TD might vote against Fianna Fail. So it may not be any of our calls," he added.

"When this Government was formed three and a half years ago I don't think anyone thought that it would last this long. The reason why it has lasted this long is because of a truce between the two major parties around Brexit."

He added that Brexit was not finished. "What we have is Brexit moving on to a different phase. What we have managed to achieve in the last couple of years is to avoid a no-deal hard Brexit," he said.

The Taoiseach said he needed to focus on his job rather than an election over the coming weeks.

"The papers may be focused on elections. I'm not. I have not discussed any dates with any Government minister. That doesn't mean the ministers won't speculate with journalists in the bar," he said.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe welcomed the outcome of the UK general election and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party majority.

"The scale of the government means that Prime Minister Johnson will be able to make big decisions about the future of the UK," he told the Sunday Independent.

"This matters for Ireland and we will be ready to respond," he added.

