Martin pledges Greens will provide a 'credible threat' to walk away from government

CULTURE Minister Catherine Martin has said the Greens will provide a “credible threat” to walk away from government if she becomes leader of the party.

Ms Martin was speaking during the second Green Party leadership hustings on Saturday as she bids to depose her Cabinet colleague Eamon Ryan who is running for re-election.

The Dublin-Rathdown TD repeatedly spoke of the necessity of delivering Green Party policies in government and said if elected she would provide a “credible threat” to walk away from the new coalition if Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were not honouring agreements.

“I think the threat of walking away from government in the event of progress [on] Green policies not being delivered or happening has to be credible,” she said during the online event.

“I think our coalition partners are very aware of that being a credible threat with me if I was leader. But that doesn't mean I would engage in brinkmanship, that I would walk in every day to cabinet saying I'm taking this government down. That's not my style, I want to be in government because I know we can do a lot of good.

“But I will stand firm, and I will draw clear lines in cabinet when it is necessary and I believe Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are fully aware of that from the way I behaved in the programme for government talks.”

Ms Martin said she showed in the government negotiations “how hard of a dealmaker” she was and restated she would seek to renegotiate the programme for government when the Taoiseach rotates in December 2022.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has previously dismissed this suggestion, saying it has not been agreed by the three parties. But Ms Martin insisted: “I certainly believe we should be seeking to renegotiate the programme for government, when the Taoiseach changes in 2022. I know, our partners aren't too keen on that, but they don't tell us what to do as a party, that’s for us to decide and as leader I would make that decision.”

Mr Ryan, who is the new Transport and Climate Action Minister, confirmed the Government will publish a ‘green list’ of countries where it is safe to travel to and from without isolating for 14 days, next week but did not say when this list would become active.

He said reimposing travel restrictions could not be ruled out: “We have to continue to review that, it’s like the reins, sometimes we’re going to have to tighten the reins if we feel that Covid is coming back."

On the forthcoming July Stimulus package, Mr Ryan said that the wage support scheme could be extended for certain sectors. In the long-term he said that for the tourism and aviation sectors, people should be encouraged to “not just to fly here for the weekend, but fly or get the boat here, and stay here for weeks and get a real sense of the country”.

Mr Ryans said the economic crisis gives the government an opportunity “to do things differently”.

On party matters, Mr Ryan said the Greens should be aiming to have 5,000 members by the end of this year, saying that between 40 and 50 new people are joining the party every week.

The Dublin Bay South TD said the Greens should aim to win 100 seats on city and council councils in the next local election in 2024. “We should target everywhere, every constituency,” he said. “That’s my instinct now, no place left out.”

In a clear dig at her rival, Ms Martin said that Mr Ryan’s experience was not a reason to re-elect him. “Experience can be a disguise for more of the same, or 'we know better'. That kind of thinking stands in the way of change and progress,” she said.

Online Editors