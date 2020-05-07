Martin on Green negotiating team despite opposition to government talks

Catherine Martin is leading the Green Party’s negotiating team despite voting against entering into government talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Ms Martin was one of a small group of Green TDs who opposed entering into programme for government talks with the two parties which are to begin later today.

The Green Party’s executive council met last night to decide the make up of their negotiating team.

The Greens have yet to finalise their team but party leader Eamon Ryan confirmed on Newstalk that his deputy will be part of the team.

Mr Ryan said he had no concerns about Ms Martin’s inclusion in the team even though she objected to entering into talks

The negotiating teams of each party are due to met later today to officially begin government talks.





Online Editors