Martin looks for general election in weeks after Easter

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said he wants a general election in the weeks after Easter next year.

Mr Martin told the Irish Independent of his preferred time for the vote - after April 12, 2020 - on the same day Taoiseach Leo Varadkar firmly ruled out holding a snap pre-Christmas poll.

Mr Martin's comments signal for the first time he is now prepared to agree to the Taoiseach's desire for an election next summer.

Mr Varadkar had in recent days come under extraordinary pressure from Fine Gael ministers and TDs to hold an election next month in order to capitalise on the pause in the Brexit process and the Votegate affair.

But he firmly ruled it out in a meeting with Fine Gael ministers yesterday morning.

Mr Varadkar is understood to have left zero wiggle room for an election this year with his comments to ministers. This was despite telling them in the pre-Cabinet meeting that the vast majority of Fine Gael colleagues who had contacted him in recent days favoured an election this side of Christmas.

Mr Varadkar later told a press conference: "I don't think it's the right thing for the country, not with the ongoing uncertainty around Brexit."

The Taoiseach said it remained his preference to have an election in the summer of 2020.

Speaking to this newspaper last night, Mr Martin said: "I think Easter always figured in my head as being a benchmark for the Dáil and April 12 is a natural break."

With Mr Varadkar favouring May 2020, the two leaders could now seek to broker an agreed date for an election next year in the coming weeks.

"Now Brexit has gone back to January 31, the Dáil isn't back until January 16, I don't think February is an option. In March you have St Patrick's Day, which is important to the country," Mr Martin said.

"So Easter is on April 12. My view is the gap between the Taoiseach's preferred date and my preferred date isn't as wide as they are trying to present. So you are talking about weeks between the Taoiseach and myself in terms of timing."

Mr Martin said he had "plenty of opportunities" to pull down the Government in recent years. "When Enda Kenny was in bother over the Maurice McCabe affair and the Tusla file [in 2017] - that was the perfect opportunity to pull the plug. I didn't and that's how Leo became Taoiseach.

"I committed to doing the reasonable thing. I don't believe in [having an election] every two years. I just don't. There can be circumstances when it is unavoidable but by and large we should strive to create meaningful periods of government. In May, Fine Gael will have been in government for four years and they haven't delivered. It is then time for people to judge."

Mr Martin said he had taken "a lot of stick" from his own party but said he could not pull down the Government given the uncertainty over Brexit.

"It is just too dangerous. And I am very mindful it took 90 days to form a government the last time and we are in a fragmented electoral and political system in Ireland and will be after the next general election as well so it could take equally as long a time to form a government after the next general election."

Speaking last night, Mr Varadkar said it was not in the country's interests to have an election while the UK is having its own - the outcome of which is far from certain.

"I don't think the country needs a caretaker government during that period. It needs this Government to stay in office and continue to do the work that we've done to secure an orderly Brexit, prepare for no-deal if that were to occur, and also ensure that Ireland's interests are defended."

Irish Independent