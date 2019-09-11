Martin hints FF will try to put brakes on €10 carbon tax increase

Fianna Fáil will seek to veto a €10 increase in the carbon tax in the Budget, Micheál Martin has signalled to his party.

Fianna Fáil will seek to veto a €10 increase in the carbon tax in the Budget, Micheál Martin has signalled to his party.

While the Government is being advised to increase the €20 per tonne carbon tax by €10 from next year, Mr Martin warned this would be too much.

"It could be the €5 or the €6," he said. At the conclusion of his party's two-day Wexford think-in, he warned against a sharp increase.

"If you go at it too heavy in the early years, you can actually jeopardise the whole political acceptability of it," he said.

The remarks came as Fianna Fáil held opening Budget talks with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe last night.

Mr Donohoe laid out the macro-economic picture to the party's finance spokesman Michael McGrath and public expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen.

Fianna Fáil is set to demand measures that tackle the crisis areas of health and housing, as well as climate change, in discussions over the coming weeks.

Mr Martin said Fianna Fáil had introduced the carbon tax when it was in government with the Greens and it now wants "a sustainable, progressive increase on that over the next number of years".

The party leader said it was important that whatever measures are introduced next month that they reflect the trajectory laid out in the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee report published earlier this year. It recommended the existing carbon tax of €20 per tonne be increased to €80 by 2030 with the increased revenue being legally ring-fenced for climate action measures. Mr Martin said he supported this approach.

Elsewhere, Mr Martin escalated his war of words with Health Minister Simon Harris, accusing him of not having brought about effective changes in the health service. Citing his own record as health minister in areas like cardiac and cancer care as well as the smoking ban, Mr Martin said: "Those were effective interventions in health. I can't point to similar interventions from Simon Harris or indeed from Leo Varadkar when he was minister for health."

He described Mr Harris as a "very poor minister on a number of fronts".

Mr Harris's spokeswoman said: "Micheál Martin was part of a government that took medical cards off the over 70s and cut budgets. Minister Harris has reduced prescription charges for the over-70s and increased the budget for home help and Fair Deal."

Fianna Fáil TDs and senators were given presentations on climate change, the beef crisis and housing on day two of its parliamentary party away day.

Housing spokesman Darragh O'Brien's presentation focused on the declining rate of home ownership in Ireland, which has fallen to 67pc this year compared with 82pc in 1991. Mr O'Brien put forward a number of proposals to increase home ownership, including a savings scheme for first-time buyers, a shared ownership scheme, recognising rent payments in mortgage approvals, and a new tenant purchase scheme.

Fianna Fáil also wants measures to curb the influence of so-called cuckoo funds which buy up entire housing developments, and to introduce breaks on development levies for affordable housing schemes.

Irish Independent