Martin commits to Fair Deal law and watchdog to protect farming

The introduction of a food ombudsman and legislation on the Fair Deal scheme will be tackled by the current Government, Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) yesterday.

Delays over the last few years on the Fair Deal scheme, he said have been “inexcusable and I know have been a source of considerable anxiety”.

However, the Taoiseach did not commit to a time frame for introduction of the legislation, only that he would be working with the various ministers and petitioners and the Attorney General’s office “to make sure we can get the legislation through, formulated effectively, and getting it through the house. We are committed to getting it done.

Read More

“I want to assure farmers today that this Government will publish a Nursing Home Support Scheme Bill to help ensure the continued viability of family-run farms and businesses.”

A review of the Nursing Homes Support Scheme, published in 2015, committed to reviewing how productive assets are treated under the scheme. Earlier this month, the Junior Minister for Older People Mary Butler pledged the legislation would be introduced within the next three months.

The Taoiseach also told the IFA that the creation of a National Food Ombudsman (NFO) authority was a key policy for the Government. However, he did not commit to a time frame around the establishment of the authority.

“The NFO will contribute to increased fairness, equity, and transparency for farmers in the food chain by enforcing the Unfair Trading Practices Directive,” he said.

"This new authority will also enforce EU-wide rules on prohibited unfair practices in the food chain.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan called on the Taoiseach for an assessment of Europe’s Green Deal – which aims to have no net emissions of greenhouse gases in 2050. Mr Cullinan said an assessment of the Green Deal and its impact on agriculture was necessary.

Mr Martin agreed an impact assessment should take place.

He said it should not just focus on the threats to agriculture, but should also be about the opportunities.

Read More

Irish Independent