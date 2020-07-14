Martin comes under fire in the Dáil over Barry Cowen drink-driving ban

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has come under fire over the Barry Cowen drink-driving incident in the Dáil.

Mr Martin said that having seen the Garda record of the Agriculture Minister’s drink-driving incident four years ago it is "not quite as portrayed" and that Mr Cowen "adamantly and strongly denies any suggestion or implication that he sought to evade any checkpoint".

Mr Martin revealed to TDs that Mr Cowen showed him the Garda record of the incident this morning as he came under pressure from Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald at Leaders’ Questions on Tuesday.

Mr Martin defended his under fire minister, repeatedly referring to Mr Cowen’s denying any suggestion or implication he sought to evade a Garda checkpoint four years ago.

"He adamantly and strongly denies any suggestion or implication that he sought to evade any checkpoint. That was his position and still is," Mr Martin said.

He said that Mr Cowen is "very concerned" that data from the Garda record has entered the public domain and "feels that's a very serious issue".

Ms McDonald described it as an "unprecedented situation where a government minister is disputing the Garda record of a drink-driving offence".

Mr Martin said that Mr Cowen was unaware of the Garda record for the last four years, until he got possession of it in recent days.

"He contacted the gardai to get possession of the record, others had it before he had it and there’s an issue there too," he said.

The Taoiseach said it was his view that Mr Cowen did not want to "incriminate himself" when he made a statement in the Dáil last week in which he did not reference the allegation that he evaded a checkpoint.

Mr Martin said that the Minister had made clear to him that he wanted to "pursue his legal rights and his entitlements" in relation to correcting the Garda record.

He said the dissemination of information about the incident was something Mr Cowen was "extremely angry" about it.

The Taoiseach said that he had kept his coalition colleagues "fully up to date" in relation to the matter.

Cowen was disqualified from driving for three months after he was stopped at a checkpoint on his way home from the All-Ireland Football Final in September 2016. He was breathalysed, found to be over the limit and was later issued with a fixed-charge penalty notice, a €200 fine and a three-month driving ban.

Mr Cowen has said the official Garda record of his drink-driving offence in 2016 is "incorrect".

The matter is the subject of an internal probe by An Garda Síochána and, separately, the Garda Ombudsman (GSOC) is investigating the leaking of information on Mr Cowen's drink-driving disqualification.

Online Editors