Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has phoned Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to discuss an extension to the Confidence and Supply Agreement.

Martin and Varadkar discuss new Confidence and Supply deal

The two have been at odds over when talks on the deal should open – but have now agreed to allow officials set a process in motion.

Sources familiar with the conversation said no timeline has been set out as Mr Varadkar has a big EU Summit on Brexit next week.

The Confidence and Supply Agreement has seen Fianna Fáil give their consent to three budgets, including Budget 2019.

However, it expires once the measures announced by Paschal Donohoe today are passed through the Dáil.

There was significant speculation in Leinster House that an election could take place before Christmas.

Mr Varadkar has previously indicated that he would like Mr Martin to agree on an election date for summer 2020.

However, Mr Martin would struggle to convince his party membership that propping up Fine Gael for two more years would serve them well.

Officials from both parties are expected to meet in the coming days to settle on a review process.

It is likely that Mr Varadkar and Mr Martin will then appoint senior TDs from their parties to enter formal negotiations.

The original deal was only agreed 70 days after the 2016 election.

Online Editors