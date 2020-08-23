Martin and Varadkar ask Phil Hogan to 'consider his position' as Government agrees to recall Dáil early

Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have asked Phil Hogan to "consider his position", heaping pressure on the EU commissioner to resign over his attendance at an Oireachtas Golf Society dinner that has outraged the nation.

In a statement to the Sunday Independent last night, a Government spokesman confirmed: "The Taoiseach and the Tánaiste did speak with the commissioner today and asked him to consider his position.

"They both believe the event should never have been held, that the commissioner's apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanation of his action."

It is now seen as almost inevitable that Mr Hogan will stand down as EU commissioner, possibly as soon as this weekend. There was no response from Mr Hogan's representatives last night.

Dáil to recall early

The three Coalition leaders, including the Greens' Eamon Ryan, have also bowed to Opposition pressure and agreed to an early recall of the Dáil, which is now expected to sit again at the beginning of September, two weeks earlier than originally planned.

The leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael spoke separately with Mr Hogan by phone early yesterday afternoon to convey their feelings about the commissioner's attendance at the dinner and his response to the controversy. Both men are deeply unhappy with Mr Hogan. Mr Varadkar separately told this newspaper that the commissioner's apology "should have happened sooner". Mr Hogan apologised for attending the dinner on Friday night only after Mr Martin called on him to do so. He had initially refused to express remorse, saying he had been assured that the event complied with public health guidelines.

As the fallout from last Wednesday's golf affair reverberates throughout the country, the spotlight will now turn to Supreme Court Judge Séamus Woulfe. Chief Justice Frank Clarke is to speak to Mr Justice Woulfe about his attendance at the controversial dinner.

In an article in the Sunday Independent today, Labour leader Alan Kelly calls on Mr Justice Woulfe to "reflect" on his position.

It comes as the Government tried to draw a line under the affair and restore public confidence in measures announced last week to lift Covid-19 restrictions.

But with a Garda investigation under way and with the Dáil to be recalled ahead of schedule, the Government will struggle to end the controversy. Ministers are currently focused on the reopening of schools and the issuing of Leaving Certificate results.

Garda investigation

A detective superintendent is leading an inquiry into the apparent breach of Covid-19 restrictions at the gala dinner attended by more than 80 current and former politicians, judges and lobbyists in Clifden's Station House Hotel in Co Galway.

Detectives have already contacted the hotel. They will speak to the event organisers and will access CCTV footage to corroborate accounts of the night in question.

The Sunday Independent has also learned that in the first week of July, Mr Hogan travelled from Brussels to the Netherlands to take part in a tournament organised by the Irish Wild Geese Golf Society, which is based in the Belgian capital.

There were no travel restrictions between Belgium and the Netherlands at the time, but both countries are deemed unsafe for travel by the Irish Government. The number of new cases per 100,000 people in both countries is almost double the rate in Ireland.

On July 31, around three weeks after travelling to the Netherlands for the golf outing, Mr Hogan flew to Ireland where he was required to restrict his movements for two weeks. The EU trade commissioner was based in a property in the K Club in Kildare but left before the county was put under lockdown.

He also travelled to Dublin to meet Mr Varadkar for a trade meeting before the end of the period when he was supposed to restrict his movements.

Mr Hogan's spokesperson confirmed his attendance at the golf event in the Netherlands and said "at the time, there were no travel restrictions between Belgium and the Netherlands".

Last night, Labour leader Mr Kelly said it was "obvious that golf trips were very important to the commissioner throughout this pandemic. But the majority of ordinary people across the country didn't have the luxury to make such choices for the last five months".

Misgivings

The Sunday Independent has also learned that senior members of the judiciary, including the Chief Justice, have misgivings about Mr Justice Woulfe's attendance at the gala dinner. Chief Justice Frank Clarke is to speak to Mr Justice Woulfe upon his return from holiday in the coming weeks.

Mr Woulfe, who was attorney general until the end of June, has apologised for attending the dinner, saying his understanding was that it was within the Government's Covid-19 guidelines. He has declined to offer further comment despite attempts to contact him this weekend.

A court insider said the lack of support emanating from the judiciary was due to the courts being in recess and reluctance to get involved in public controversies. "They do accept his apology is genuine and remorseful," the well-placed source said. "But there are misgivings about how he ended up in this situation and the wisdom of it."

There are also concerns at senior levels in Government. "Having a Supreme Court judge in that room, it doesn't sit well with me," said one Cabinet minister. Another Cabinet source said the Government will be unable to move on from the controversy until "they're all gone".

The Garda investigation is focusing on whether the numbers in attendance at the event exceeded the numbers allowed in regulations. If necessary, detectives may corroborate their accounts with CCTV footage from the premises to confirm the numbers in attendance and that public health measures were in place.

According to one informed source, the guests would only be interviewed about the event if gardaí thought it necessary. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions when it is completed.

The invitations to the event were issued by former Fianna Fáil senator Donie Cassidy as president of the Oireachtas Golf Society Committee and by Noel Grealish, the Independent TD, as its captain. In a statement of apology last Friday, Mr Cassidy said he had been "legally advised not to make any further comment at this time". He confirmed he will co-operate fully with the Garda investigation.

The source said reports that 81 people attended the event have not been disputed, and the figure is way above the numbers allowed under regulations. The issue, the source said, will be whether the partition wall that divided the room into two separate groups of fewer than 50 was enough to satisfy the regulations. "That will probably be the key issue," he said.

Mr Cassidy and Mr Grealish were seen meeting management of the Clifden hotel by a party staying in the hotel in early July. One member of the party said the group recognised the politicians who appeared to be having a meeting with management.

Former Fine Gael minister and MEP Brian Hayes, now a high-profile banking lobbyist, has "apologised unreservedly" for attending the dinner.

"I am really sorry that I attended and despite the best efforts of people at socially distancing, it should not have happened," the chief executive of the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland said. Former Independent TD Dr Michael Harty also issued an apology last night for his attendance.

Elsewhere, Mr Varadkar has asked one of the Fine Gael attendees at the controversial dinner, Senator Paddy Burke, to step down from the Houses of the Oireachtas Commission where he earns a €9,500 salary top-up.

Sunday Independent