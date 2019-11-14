Maria Bailey's substitute: who is Jennifer Carroll-MacNeill?

The 39-year-old will go from being a ministerial adviser to TD within the space of a year if she can get elected in Dun Laoghaire.

Ms Carroll-MacNeill is married to Hugo MacNeill, the Ireland international rugby full-back from the 1980s.

The rugby legend is Goldman Sachs managing director of Investment Banking in Ireland.

The pair met at a legal event in UCD and then married in 2010.

The couple live in the Killiney area with their four-year-old son.

Their son has health issues, which require Ms Carroll-MacNeill to be near home and she has taken a career break.

Ms Carroll-MacNeill is a barrister who has been around the senior levels of politics for over a decade.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill with her husband, rugby legend Hugo MacNeill

She joined Fine Gael as legal adviser to then party leader Enda Kenny in 2008 and went on to become a policy adviser in government to ministers Frances Fitzgerald, Alan Shatter and Eoghan Murphy.

She quit her job as a lobbyist with public relations firm Wilson Hartnell to become a full-time public representative since her election to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council in May.

Ms Carroll-MacNeill was elected in the Killiney area, previously represented by Ms Bailey when she was a councillor.

On the council, Ms Carroll-MacNeill often noticeably defends Government policy rather than playing the parish pump act.

She is often referred to by political opponents as "the rugby one".

Fine Gael’s addition of Ms Carroll-MacNeill reflects their nervousness about being able to hold two seats in the Dun Laoghaire in the general election.

She joins junior minister Mary Mitchell-O'Connor and councillor Barry Ward on the Fine Gael ticket in Dun Laoghaire.

An internal Fine Gael poll is understood to have shown Ms Mitchell-O'Connor getting elected, with Ms Bailey and Mr Ward struggling to take a seat between them.

The poll shows the Green Party's Ossian Smyth getting elected comfortably. Fianna Fáil's Mary Hanafin and Cormac Devlin have a quota between them and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett also well in contention.

The results tally with the prevailing wisdom amongst analysts of the local political set up.

To hold two seats, Fine Gael will need a national wind behind it and the right line-up.

Fine Gael risks dropping from three seats to one at the next general election in the four-seat constituency.

At the last general election, then Ceann Comhairle Sean Barrett was automatically elected.

The long-serving Fine Gael TD and former Cabinet minister is retiring at the next general election.

Ms Mitchell-O’Connor and Ms Bailey took two of the remaining three seats.

With Mr Barrett gone already, Fine Gael can’t afford to be down two TDs in what would be regarded as prime party territory if it wants to get back into power.

