Maria Bailey doesn’t regret going into politics despite ‘nine unrelenting months of abuse’ after ‘swing-gate’

Former Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey doesn’t regret going into politics despite receiving “persistent abuse” as a result of the ‘swing-gate’ controversy.

The ex-Dun Laoghaire representative received widespread criticism after she made a personal injuries claim against The Dean Hotel after she fell off a swing in its Sophie's restaurant in 2015.

Her claim became public knowledge in 2019 and she later dropped the case after it emerged that she ran a 10km race three weeks after the fall.

Speaking to Newstalk Breakfast this morning, Ms Bailey said she received “vile abuse, ridicule, intimidation” both online and in person.

"I was at the epicentre of persistent abuse over the course of nine unrelenting months and that takes a toll on anybody,” she said.

"It was exceptionally stressful and isolating and you find that you are in the middle of a pile on and you are a very lone voice in a very loud pile-on of abuse.

“The volume is so great that truth and facts can’t be heard or won’t be heard.”

The former politician said headlines and stories in the media weren’t the cause of abuse “but it fueled abuse online.”

She added: “Bear in mind I hadn’t spoken for months so the commentary wasn’t coming from me.”

When asked if she believes she received more abuse due to her gender, Ms Bailey said: “I don’t think that it is your profession or gender-specific, I think it happens in many walks of life and that doesn’t make it right.

"But, I do think the content of abuse that women receive is of a different nature and a more personal or sexual nature and that can be really hard."

She added that she doesn’t regret going into politics, despite the abuse.

“I was involved in politics for 20 years... up until 2019 I hadn’t dealt with anything like this, this came out of nowhere for me and I was totally shocked by it,” she said.

“I remember a minister saying that never in their time in politics had they seen a minister, never mind a backbench TD, receive such abuse.”

Ms Bailey said she wouldn’t rule out a return to politics and speaking on RTÉ Radio 1 earlier this year she said she believed she could have won back her seat in the Dáil had she not been “deleted” by Fine Gael.

“I had already been sanctioned; I had apologised countless times,” she said. “I had done polls, I knew I had been damaged, but I was still in with a shot of getting a seat.”

“Unfortunately, by being deleted, the choice of the people was taken away.”