Maria Bailey could challenge Fine Gael's decision to drop her as election candidate

While Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hoping the controversy over her compensation claim will now start to fade, it may not be the end of the story.

While making a last ditch effort to save her position, Ms Bailey told Fine Gael’s Executive Council that she feels the efforts by some in the Dun Laoghaire constituency to oust her were not above board.

The TD was accompanied to the meeting last night by a solicitor.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, who is Fine Gael’s director of organisation, confirmed today that Ms Bailey raised concerns about her treatment.

She cited issues with how a meeting on Halloween night that concluded with a secret ballot on a motion calling for a review of the Dun Laoghaire ticket was run.

“Deputy Bailey did indicate last night that she had issues in relation to how the meeting was conducted. I'm not aware of what those issues are,” Mr Donohoe said today.

However, he indicated that Fine Gael will defend the decision which was ultimately taken on the recommendation of the Taoiseach.

“It is very much matter for Deputy Bailey regarding her further response to what happened last night.

“Last night was a democratic decision that was made by the Executive Council of Fine Gael in relation to the candidacy for our party.

“It was made after Deputy Bailey made a presentation to the Executive Council and it was on foot of a proposal that went to the Executive Council from the party later. I met Deputy Bailey myself earlier on in the week, I informed her of what the process will be and of the proposal that was likely to go but this manner was dealt with democratic way but by the Dun Laoghaire organisation and the party nationally,” Mr Donohoe said.

Ms Bailey spent about an hour with party officials before they met in private to decide her fate.

The national executive came to a unanimous decision that she should be dropped and replaced by newly elected councillor Jennifer Carroll McNeill.

In a statement afterwards Ms Bailey said she had hoped to be able to move on and work on rebuilding her reputation.

"But at every turn there have been anonymous sources trying to reignite the story around me. I have not given another statement since July or commented since May in the interest of the party, except to say this is an internal party matter," she said.

Ms Bailey said she was a "proud member" of Fine Gael and would continue to fulfill her role as a public representative.

Mr Donohoe told reporters today that her compensation claim had “caused so much public debate” but also been “a very difficult matter” for the TD.

“I'm conscious of how much of this has played out in the public eye and in the public arena,” he said.

“It has been something that has ignited I know strong public feelings. But this has also been something that Deputy Bailey has had to live through.

“And as I comment on that I'm very conscious of it. What we look to do and what the party look to do is to deal with this in a democratic way,” the Finance Minister said.

This comes as the Taoiseach said he is "absolutely confident" that Fine Gael followed correct procedures to remove Ms Bailey as a candidate.

Speaking for the first time since Ms Bailey was deleted from the Fine Gael general election ticket last night, Mr Varadkar said he could understand how Ms Bailey was feeling but that the national executive had been asked to review the Dún Laoghaire ticket by local members.

“I very much appreciate that this is a very difficult time personally for Deputy Bailey,” he said. “It's never a nice thing to be deselected and I can understand how she must be feeling.”

Ms Bailey said in her statement confirming her deselection that she had “serious issues” about the procedures at the meeting last month where Dún Laoghaire members voted on a motion that effectively called for her removal as a candidate.

But Mr Varadkar expressed confidence that the party had followed proper procedures. Speaking at the British-Irish Council, Mr Varadkar said he could not predict if Ms Bailey would take any legal action.

Former junior minister John Perry took Fine Gael to the High Court in 2016 over the conduct of a selection convention in Sligo-Leitrim. The case resulted Mr Perry being added to the general election ticket.

