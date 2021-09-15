| 17.1°C Dublin

Marc MacSharry Profile: Long-time rebel whose exit will cause maximum harm to Coalition

Marc MacSharry. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

John Downing Twitter

Marc MacSharry’s Fianna Fáil exit has been on the cards for some time – the only real question was when.

But the timing of the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s decision to quit coincides with Sinn Féin’s no-confidence vote on Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. It hits party leader Micheál Martin’s standing, while also dealing a blow to the Government.

Granted, the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party coalition has the numbers to ensure the safety of Mr Coveney, who is a Fine Gael TD. But the Sinn Féin initiative was always designed to drive its keenest rivals in Fianna Fáil closer to the Fine Gael party in the public view.

