Marc MacSharry Profile: Long-time rebel whose exit will cause maximum harm to Coalition

Marc MacSharry’s Fianna Fáil exit has been on the cards for some time – the only real question was when.
But the timing of the Sligo-Leitrim TD’s decision to quit coincides with Sinn Féin’s no-confidence vote on Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. It hits party leader Micheál Martin’s standing, while also dealing a blow to the Government.
Granted, the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Green Party coalition has the numbers to ensure the safety of Mr Coveney, who is a Fine Gael TD. But the Sinn Féin initiative was always designed to drive its keenest rivals in Fianna Fáil closer to the Fine Gael party in the public view.
Mr MacSharry’s decision to quit strengthens the Sinn Féin mission to inflict maximum damage on the party of Eamon de Valera, who always styled the organisation he founded in 1926 with the subtitle of “The Republican Party”.
But Mr MacSharry’s rebel stance within Fianna Fáil has been well signposted for quite some time and his departure from the parliamentary party is not a surprise. It was hurried by the failure to have a special meeting he sought of Fianna Fáil TDs and senators on Wednesday to discuss how they would manage their obligation to back their old enemies in Fine Gael in the confidence vote.
He is the son of a distinguished Fianna Fáil grandee, Ray MacSharry, a TD for Sligo from 1969 to 1988 and Irish EU Commissioner 1989-1992. Ray MacSharry was closely linked to the late Charlie Haughey, and held several posts including finance minister, while also cutting a dash in Brussels for driving huge reforms in the agriculture portfolio which he held.
Some critics have, however, questioned Marc MacSharry’s ability to fill his father’s shoes. Former Labour leader Pat Rabbitte had heated public exchanges with Marc MacSharry in 2015 which prompted Mr Rabbitte to note acidly: “Sometimes talent skips a generation.”
But Marc MacSharry, an auctioneer and estate agent by profession, has served a long apprenticeship to politics, being a member of Seanad Éireann from 2002-2016, losing in the 2011 General Election, before finally being elected to the Dáil in February 2016.
Since the current three-party Coalition took office at the end of June 2020, he has become an increasingly strident critic of his Fianna Fáil party leader, Mr Martin. He has lamented the party’s poor opinion poll showings, and criticised a widely perceived failure of his party’s leadership to take a more strident stance in Coalition relations with Fine Gael.
Mr MacSharry’s resignation is clearly an attempt to ensure he can hold his seat in four-seat Sligo-Leitrim, which also includes parts of Roscommon and south Donegal. The fear now for Mr Martin is that other embattled party TDs may contemplate following Mr MacSharry’s example.