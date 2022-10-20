Exiled Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry has accused Taoiseach Micheál Martin of failing to give him due process and said the party’s handling of a complaint against him has damaged his reputation.

The Taoiseach postponed Mr MacSharry’s planned return to the parliamentary party on Wednesday after receiving a complaint from a councillor in his constituency over comments made in a WhatsApp group.

After learning of the decision, the Sligo-Leitrim TD wrote to the Fianna Fáil leader criticising him for not telling his party colleagues the reason why he was not being allowed re-join.

In a letter to the party, seen by Independent.ie, Mr MacSharry said he is “deeply upset and offended” Fianna Fáil TDs were informed by Government Chief Jack Chambers that he could not re-join the party because an “issue had arisen”.

“Some colleagues have informed me that they assumed that, such was the cryptic and serious nature of Chief Whip’s comments, that I was being subjected to a criminal investigation,” he said.

He added he was contacted by the media and colleagues inquiring about the “gravity of the allegation” that was preventing him from returning to the party

Fianna Fáil councillor on Sligo County Council Donal Gilroy complained to the party last week about comments made to him by Mr MacSharry in a WhatsApp group for local councillors.

Mr Gilroy said messages sent in July and October relating to calls for Cath Lab in Sligo University Hospital were tantamount to bullying.

Mr Gilroy told colleagues he sought an apology from Mr MacSharry before making the complaint but did not receive one.

In his letter, Mr MacSharry said the councillor is entitled to make a complaint about him but insisted he is “entitled to due process and the presumption of innocence”.

The deputy also noted the Taoiseach came to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s defence during the investigation into the leaking allegations by insisting the Fine Gael leader was entitled to due process and which Mr Martin called a “fundamental value within our society”.

“Like the Tánaiste, I am entitled to due process and, consequently, it was wrong to stop the motion to readmit me the parliamentary party proceeding because a complaint has been made against me,” he said.

Mr MacSharry said complaints have been made against other Fianna Fáil representatives which have not resulted in them being suspended from the party and said a “double standard” was being applied to him.

“As an elected representative, I am entitled to criticise another politician,” he said.

“I have been repeatedly subjected to criticism by other Fianna Fáil representatives and I fully respect their entitlement to criticise me. We are not members of a Stalinist party that does not permit debate, discussion and disagreement,” he added.

He accepted he used expletives in his messages to Mr Gilroy but said he did not believe his comments could be seen as bullying.

He said he has also received messages containing expletives from Fianna Fáil colleagues and advisers.

Mr MacSharry said he wanted the reason that he was not being readmitted outlined to his colleagues next week and said the complaint should be dealt with immediately.

He said irrespective of the progress of the complaint procedure he should be permitted to re-join the party as per a motion tabled by his colleagues.

Speaking in Brussels, Taoiseach said there is a “very good reason” for not outlining the details of the complaint despite the impact it might have on Mr MacSharry’s personal reputation.

A private meeting between the party’s TDs and Senators last night saw chief whip Jack Chambers tell colleagues in a dramatic twist that Mr MacSharry will not be returning to the parliamentary party this week as an issue had arisen.

This is despite members the previous week voting overwhelmingly to allow the TD back to after he resigned the whip last year.

It was agreed previously the first motion on last night’s meeting would be to admit him formally back into the parliamentary party.

Senior party figures have raised serious concerns about the reason why Mr MacSharry has not been allowed back in yet.

The Taoiseach refused to comment on the issue when pressed in Brussels, where he is attending EU Council.

He also refused to comment on Mr MacSharry’s reputation being at stake, given the lack of clarity surrounding the nature of the complaint.

“It is an internal party matter which is being dealt with internally by the party, I’m not going to comment any further on it.

“I’m not at liberty to comment on it any further.

“We are not in a position to comment on it and I’m sorry that we cannot but there’s very good reasons why we cannot comment," he said.

Mr Martin said Mr Chambers was not able to table a motion allowing Mr MacSharry back in due to an issue that had arisen.

“The chief whip made a statement to the parliamentary party, a matter had arisen and as a result of that matter he [Jack Chambers] wasn’t in a position yesterday to table the motion in accordance with the rules of the party, the chief whip must table and he simply wasn’t in a position yesterday and said to the meeting that he would hope that the issue would be resolved as quickly as possible.”

Mr MacSharry refused to vote confidence in Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and resigned the party whip.

He is one of Mr Martin’s most vocal critics, often criticising his “totalitarian” leadership.