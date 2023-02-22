Many workers will feel short-changed as Taoiseach Leo Varadkar walks a fiscal tightrope

The Government promised “targeted and universal” state interventions in its cost-of-living package for the spring. Fine Gael especially made a big play to the squeezed middle by insisting it was going into talks with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to demand all sorts of cash supports so working families would get a dig-out with their bills.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar went into the talks demanding another bumper, budget-style bailout for hard-pressed households and businesses. But the final package didn’t really work out like that.

Government sources said Varadkar wanted almost all existing measures extended along with another welfare windfall for those who rely on state supports. “The idea that Leo Varadkar is a right-wing ideologue is the greatest fallacy in Irish politics,” a Fianna Fáil source said in reference to the Fine Gael leader’s funding demands.

Another Green Party source said Varadkar was making “Paschal Donohoe tear his hair out” with all his demands for funding ahead of the cost-of-living package big reveal.

The Fine Gael leader clearly has his eye on the next general election and knows he only has two budgets left to convince voters they’re better off with the devil they know than jumping into Sinn Féin’s economically questionable embrace. If there was an election in the morning, one group whose support Varadkar could rely on is the business owners in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The decision to extend the 9pc Vat rate for the sector until the end of August was met with a wave of celebratory press releases. But the 9pc Vat is being extended at a time when hotels continue to hit customers with ludicrous rates for basic accommodation while pubs and restaurants charge extortionate prices for pints, wine and food.

The Green Party scuppered plans for households to receive a measly extra €200 to pay off their electricity bills

At the launch of the package, Varadkar insisted this will be the last extension of the Vat rate, which will be long forgotten by his hotelier and restaurateur friends by the time of the next election in late 2024 or early 2025. That is if the Government doesn’t bow to the hospitality sector demands after the summer.

Along with the Vat extension, hospitality and tourism businesses will also benefit from the Government’s €1bn Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme which will allow them to claim up to €15,000 a month for their electricity, gas or kerosene bills.

Meanwhile, the Green Party scuppered plans for households to receive a measly extra €200 to pay off their electricity bills.

There was something for pensioners – you only have to look at the age profile of most TDs’ local organisations to know why that is. There was also something for people dependent on welfare. Families are getting a little something extra through an extra €100 in the monthly Child Benefit. Excise duty cuts on motor fuel are being extended as are Vat cuts on electricity and gas bills.

But, apart from the Vat cut, there wasn’t much in the cost-of-living package for workers, especially if they don’t have a child or car. The Government is pocketing funding for next year’s budget or other inflation shocks but it might not inspire too many of Varadkar’s supporters to get up early in the morning.