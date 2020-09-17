Mandatory temperature checks introduced for everyone entering the Leinster House campus

The request for the tough new controls came from Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill

Mandatory temperature checks are on the way for everyone entering onto the Leinster House campus.

Meanwhile, Dáil ushers could soon be acting as Covid marshals.

An urgent request for “immediate” moves to the new controls has been issued by authorities to Leinster House officials.

It followed a letter to the Ceann Comhairle from a TD asking to order the use of the forehead-gun testers for all elected members, Ministers and Deputies alike, along with all staff, journalists and committee witnesses.

The request for the new controls came from Tipperary Fianna Fáil Deputy Jackie Cahill in the wake of the Covid scare for Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

The business committee considered the request in conjunction with the Ceann Comhairle, approved the idea, and has now passed it on implementation – which could begin as early as next week.

Oireachtas sources pointed out that all school tours and other group visits had been stopped since March, along with non-essential attendance by outside individuals.

“I made contact with the Ceann Comhairle, Seán O’Fhearghail with regards the regulations Oireachtas members and staff must adhere to while on site at Leinster House,” Mr Cahill confirmed.

Mr Cahill said that as a result of the Ceann Comhairle and business committee approving his request, mandatory temperature checks would be introduced upon entrance to the Leinster House campus “for all Oireachtas members, staff and other relevant individuals.”

He also said there would also be, "increased powers for Leinster House ushers to ensure two-metre social distancing between individuals seen breaching public health advice."

He has also requested that the authorities “ban use of visors in favour of masks only.”

This further request is under consideration.

Mr Cahill said: “ Recent studies have suggested visors are little help and so this is important to address.

“I myself wore visors in the Dáil and on other occasions recently until evidence was brought to my attention to suggestthey are a poor safety net for limiting transmission. I will now only wear a mask.”

When Oireachtas members debating the situation surrounding meat plants and suchlike, there was “an onus on us as public representatives to ensure we follow the same regulations,” he said.

“We must show that we are just as serious at limiting the spread as anyone else. There are no exceptions.”

