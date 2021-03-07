Mandatory hotel quarantine signed into law by President Higgins

Legislation to bring in mandatory hotel quarantine signed into law by President Michael D Higgins

Legislation to bring in mandatory hotel quarantine for certain passengers entering Ireland has been signed into law by President Michael D Higgins.

It was announced today by the President that it has been signed into law after the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 was brought forward to the Dáil by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last month.

This new legislation on mandatory hotel quarantine will see passengers travelling into the country from ‘high-risk’ countries, or without a negative PCR test, having to undergo quarantine in a facility.

Having considered the Health (Amendment) Bill 2021 the President has signed the Bill and it has accordingly become law. — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 7, 2021

High-risk countries currently include Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela, Angola, Argentina, Austria, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ecuador, Eswatini, French Guiana, Guyana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Republic of South Africa, Rwanda, Seychelles, Suriname, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia and Zimbabwe

However, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said any country in the world can be added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Currently, passengers who arrive from any destination must quarantine for 14 days at the address specified on their Passenger Locator Form, with penalties for non-compliance.

These penalties are a fine of up to €2,500 or 6 months in prison, or both.

This does not apply after five days if a negative PCR test is provided.

