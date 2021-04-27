Mandatory hotel quarantine: Government rejects chief medical officer’s advice to add more European countries

The Government has rejected fresh advice from the Chief Medical Officer to add more European countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list, Independent.ie has learned.

The Cabinet was informed on Tuesday by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that a number of non-EU countries including India, which has been hit with a major surge of the virus, are to be added to the hotel quarantine list.

Sources confirmed that Mozambique, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Mongolia, Iran and Costa Rica are among the countries that are also being added on the basis that they have a variant of concern.

However, the Minister also informed Cabinet that Dr Tony Holohan advised that a number of other European countries, including EU member states, should be added to the list on the basis that they have an incidence rate of the virus that is two-and-a-half times that of Ireland.

Cabinet sources reported that the countries included on the list - which Mr Donnelly was said to have read out quickly - were Germany, Sweden, Netherlands, Romania, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Liechtenstein.

“He literally raced through them,” one source said. Sources said Mr Donnelly told colleagues these countries were not being added on the basis that they did not have a variant of concern.

A senior Government source confirmed that some additional European and EU member countries were suggested for addition to the list, but these were not accepted by the Government.

Mr Donnelly’s spokesman did not immediately respond to queries.

A recommendation from public health officials to add a number of EU countries to the hotel quarantine list earlier this month sparked a major political row between Mr Donnelly and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney.

In the end Belgium, Italy, France and Luxembourg were among the countries added following deliberations between the two ministers and their officials.

Prior to today, there were 71 countries on the Government’s list of states deemed to be a high risk for Covid-19 or its variants and therefore requiring all arrivals to quarantine in a State hotel facility for two weeks at a cost of €1,870.

In addition to the EU and other European countries, it includes dozens of countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia as well as the US and Canada.

