Man sexually assaulted while walking dogs tells of concerns after anti-immigration protest held in area he was attacked

Leave innocent people alone, says victim of sexual assault

Police said the suspects are described as being in their 40s and around 5ft8. No one has been charged in relation to the assault to date. (Stock image) Expand

Police said the suspects are described as being in their 40s and around 5ft8. No one has been charged in relation to the assault to date. (Stock image)

Andrew Madden

A man who was sexually assaulted in the Woodvale area of Belfast earlier this month has said he does not want innocent people targeted because of what happened to him.

The man, who did not wish to be named, spoke following an anti-immigration protest in Woodvale on Sunday.

