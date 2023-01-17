Man sexually assaulted while walking dogs tells of concerns after anti-immigration protest held in area he was attacked

A man who was sexually assaulted in the Woodvale area of Belfast earlier this month has said he does not want innocent people targeted because of what happened to him.

The man, who did not wish to be named, spoke following an anti-immigration protest in Woodvale on Sunday.

He was walking his dogs at Woodvale Avenue on the evening of January 7 when he was assaulted by three men.

Police said they are described as being in their 40s and around 5ft8. No one has been charged in relation to the assault to date.

The victim said: “While walking my dogs a few weeks ago, I was raped. I’m speaking out because I don’t want every person who is not from here to be targeted. That’s not what I am about.

“My husband is here 100pc legally working.

“I am concerned that innocent people are being targeted because of what happened to me. I want innocent people to be left alone and for the police to able to get on with doing their job.”

A PSNI detective sergeant said: “At around 7.30pm, it was reported that a man in his 40s was walking in the area with his two dogs when he was approached by three unknown men and sexually assaulted.

“All three men are described as being in their 40s and approximately 5ft8 in height. The first man is of stocky build, bald and wearing a multi-coloured top.

“The second is of slim build with stubble and wearing a black top and the third also of stocky build, believed to be wearing a grey tracksuit top, grey tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

“This man is also believed to have a spiral design tattoo on his inner forearm.”

Sunday’s protest drew a small crowd and featured a banner which read “end immigration — start repatriation”.

The PSNI said: “Police attended a protest in the Woodvale Avenue area of north Belfast on Sunday, January 15. Enquiries are ongoing to determine if any offences were committed.”

Over the weekend, DUP representatives in the Greater Shankill said they had been in communication with the PSNI’s north Belfast area commander regarding the assault, who said: “Detectives are working to establish exactly what has happened through investigative lines and have conducted CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination.

“I note from social media that there has been commentary around this incident and those involved. This commentary is speculative and unhelpful and is increasing the fear of crime within the local community. We have increased our policing footprint in the area in order to reassure the local community and I would ask that detectives are given time to complete their investigation. I would ask anyone with information to contact us without delay.”

In a joint statement, the DUP’s Brian Kingston, Frank McCoubrey, Naomi Thompson and Nicola Verner said: “It is important that the police conduct a thorough investigation and that every support is given to the victim of this reported attack.”