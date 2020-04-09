Making the cut - blood on floor of new Cabinet

There's going to be blood on the floor when the new Cabinet is picked. With only 15 full ministerial portfolios at the Cabinet table, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar are going to be letting an awful lot of people down. The normal rules of geography, genes and gender are even being set aside, to a degree.

A severe geographic imbalance will emerge with three ministers alone in Cork South-Central - the turf of Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are expected to have six full Cabinet posts each, maybe with Fianna Fáil having seven, with the last two to three full ministerial positions going to the third party or group of Independents in the coalition. Plus, there will be several super junior ministers who will sit at Cabinet.

Martin's choices will be interpreted intently as no obvious leadership successor has emerged over the past decade. During the general election, the lone ranger approach came unstuck as Martin wilted under the spotlight. From having the Taoiseach's office in the bag, Fianna Fáil fell back, leading to lingering questions over his leadership. As of now, deputy leader Dara Calleary, finance spokesman McGrath and justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan are most widely tipped as the next leader. Calleary had two years as a junior minister under Brian Cowen but none of the trio has served as Cabinet ministers before. The position might even become available during this Dáil term, particularly if Martin decides to manage his departure and pass to the next generation after his stint as Taoiseach. "The succession stakes will ramp up now. Maybe Micheál does his two to three years as Taoiseach and then stands down as party leader. Give a fella a few years in ministerial office and it makes or breaks people," a Fianna Fáil source says. McGrath and Calleary are definites for Cabinet, with Barry Cowen's inclusion on the Fianna Fáil negotiating team also reckoned to be a clear nod. O'Callaghan is vying with Darragh O'Brien to be the senior Fianna Fáil minister from Dublin. Thomas Byrne and Willie O'Dea will also be in contention. Anne Rabbitte is deemed to be ahead of Niamh Smyth to make it to Cabinet, but both are expected to be ministers of some sort. Expand Close Anne Rabbitte is deemed to be ahead of fellow Fianna Fail TD Niamh Smyth to make it to Cabinet

Anne Rabbitte is deemed to be ahead of fellow Fianna Fail TD Niamh Smyth to make it to Cabinet Fine Gael had a ministerial job for everyone in the audience in the last administration with a staggering 28 senior and junior ministers out of 50 TDs. At least half of those ministers will now be chopped. Varadkar appears comfortable with having at least two leaders-in-waiting, who could take over from him if the vacancy arose, in Coveney and Paschal Donohoe. That trio are the only Fine Gael definite Cabinet selections. Stepping down from Taoiseach to Tánaiste, Varadkar will need a heavyweight portfolio like Foreign Affairs or even Finance. Heather Humphreys and Helen McEntee are likely to be in Cabinet one way or another. Hildegarde Naughton's inclusion on the Fine Gael negotiating team has put her in the frame. Richard Bruton's versatility, capability and experience also means he can never be discounted, while Joe McHugh is close to his leader. After his dreadful performance as health minister brought the last government down, Simon Harris has now played his way back into favour during the Covid-19 crisis. Veterans Michael Creed and Charlie Flanagan face the axe, with Eoghan Murphy, Michael Ring and Josepha Madigan expected to drop to junior level. Expand Close Marian Harkin (IND) could be in cabinet. Photo by Damien Eagers

Marian Harkin (IND) could be in cabinet. Photo by Damien Eagers On the Independent benches, Denis Naughten and Marian Harkin are certainly vying for Cabinet inclusion. The Green Party and Labour Party are still not being completely discounted. Fianna Fáil certainly has its eye on the housing, education and small business portfolios, areas where the party has been traditionally strong. Health remains the great unwanted brief. The make-up of the individual departments will be modernised. A standalone Department of Climate Change is a definite. Martin has also spoken extensively about having a Department of Further and Higher Education, Training and Research, separate to the Department of Education.