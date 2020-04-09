| 11.6°C Dublin

Making the cut - blood on floor of new Cabinet

 

Fionnán Sheahan

There's going to be blood on the floor when the new Cabinet is picked. With only 15 full ministerial portfolios at the Cabinet table, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar are going to be letting an awful lot of people down. The normal rules of geography, genes and gender are even being set aside, to a degree.

A severe geographic imbalance will emerge with three ministers alone in Cork South-Central - the turf of Martin, Simon Coveney and Michael McGrath.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are expected to have six full Cabinet posts each, maybe with Fianna Fáil having seven, with the last two to three full ministerial positions going to the third party or group of Independents in the coalition. Plus, there will be several super junior ministers who will sit at Cabinet.