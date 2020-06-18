Majority of speakers at Green conference to back government deal

JUST over two-thirds of Green Party members who have asked to speak at a special online convention on the government deal with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are in favour of it.

It is the first clear signal of the level of support in the Green Party for the programme for government negotiated with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael that is to be debated by the party on Thursday afternoon.

Of the 237 members who asked to speak at the special convention, 68pc have asked to speak in favour of the motion with 32pc against it.

The programme has to be backed by two-thirds - 66.6pc - of Green members in order for the party to enter coalition. A postal ballot of members will take place after the meeting with the results due on Friday week.

Support for the deal appears to be on a knife-edge ahead of the online meeting that is scheduled to run for eight hours on Thursday afternoon and evening.

Just under 1,500 members have registered to take part in the Greens’ first ever online convention which will debate a motion that states: “The Green Party/Comhaontas Glas will enter Government on the basis of the Programme for Government presented to this Special Convention.”

The convention will begin with an introduction to the programme for government from the party’s negotiating team before a Q&A session with speakers' slots for the rest of the day.

Party leader Eamon Ryan and deputy leader Catherine Martin, who will face off in a leadership contest next month, are expected to address the event.

It will begin at 1pm and is due to conclude at 9pm.

