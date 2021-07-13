Major General Sean Clancy appointed Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces

Major General Sean Clancy has been appointed Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

Defence Minister Simon Coveney informed Cabinet of the appointment at a meeting today.

Mr Clancy will succeed the current Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett on September 29.

The Major General joined the Defence Forces as a cadet in 1984 and began training as a member of the Air Corp in 1986.

He has accumulated more than 5,000 hours of flights in military aircraft during his long career.

He served in a number of senior roles including Chief of Air Staff Support in Air Corps Headquarters and Director of Strategic Planning Branch on the Chief of Defence’s Staff. He also served as General Officer Commanding, Irish Air Corps and Director of Military Aviation.

Major General Seán Clancy spent a considerable part of his career as a Search and Rescue pilot and was the commander of the crew who received the Marine Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002.

He also served as a military adviser to the European Union Force in Bosnia.

Mr Clancy is married to Caroline and they have three children and live in Dublin.