Mairia Cahill wants Mary Lou to apologise for SF's 'flogging'

Mairia Cahill has called on Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald to apologise to her again - but this time for the way the party treated her after she went public with her account of being abused by an IRA member.

Ms Cahill said Sinn Fein allowed her to be called a liar and to be "smeared" by party members, when she first alleged in 2014 the party had covered up for her abuser.

Ms Cahill was vindicated by the Police Ombudsman for the Northern Ireland last week, prompting an apology from Mary Lou McDonald. However, writing in today's Sunday Independent, Ms Cahill said Ms McDonald's apology was issued though the media for "procedures not being in place", but not for her or her party's "treatment of me".

"She needs to finally put abuse victims above her party's interests, and step up to the plate," Ms Cahill said.

She likened her treatment by the Sinn Fein party machine to a "very public flogging" and which she says remains deeply traumatic. She said the party's acceptance of the Ombudsman report means "they accept I was telling the truth" but "for closure" she said she needs Sinn Fein acknowledge this "explicitly".

Ms Cahill turned the spotlight on the republican movement's handling of child abusers within its ranks when she revealed how she was subjected to an internal IRA "investigation" when it learnt she had been raped by one of its members.

Gardai have taken the investigation into up to 40 suspected IRA paedophiles "as far as they can", sources revealed this weekend. Specialist detectives were investigating a list of suspected abusers who were shielded by the republican movement. They included a list of names provided by Ms Cahill, who received significant information about IRA abuse after she went public with her own case. The list included the names of abusers handed over by Regina Doherty, who is now Minister for Social Protection, and other names provided by Sinn Fein's child protection officer.

Detectives confirmed the identities of the men but were unable to progress their investigations without victims coming forward and providing formal statements of complaint. In a statement, the Garda press office said gardai investigated "all matters brought to our notice concerning allegations of sexual and physical abuse by persons affiliated to paramilitary organisations". It said detectives "liaised extensively" with the Police Service of Northern Ireland and with Tusla to ensure that all child protection concerns were addressed.

Ms McDonald was one of Sinn Fein's staunchest defenders at the time of Ms Cahill's attack on the republican movement for shielding abusers from police. The Sinn Fein TD said Ms Cahill's claim that the party had withheld cooperation from police in relation to child abuse was "absolutely untrue".

She also said she was "really, really uncomfortable and really, really alarmed to see a case such as this seized on in this manner." She claimed she had been contacted by "victims of sexual violence and abuse, many of them very upset and many of them very angry because they don't like politics being played with this issue".

Last week, Ms McDonald apologised hours after details of a police ombudsman report presented to Ms Cahill emerged. The report included evidence suggesting the man accused of raping Ms Cahill was suspended from Sinn Fein because he was suspected of abusing "certain" children. It transpired that the police had intelligence at that time that the IRA was conducting its own investigation into Ms Cahill's rapist, but never acted on it.

Ms Cahill said that Micheal Martin, the Fianna Fail leader, is also owed an apology but from Pearse Doherty, the Sinn Fein TD. She said that when Micheal Martin raised her case in 2013, although without naming her, Pearse Doherty accused him of throwing cheap political shots at Sinn Fein and said his claims were "disgraceful".

Sunday Independent