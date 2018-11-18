News Politics

Sunday 18 November 2018

Mairia Cahill calls for meeting with SF leadership

Mairia Cahill will be at Leinster House for a photocall this week, along with Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Mairia Cahill will be at Leinster House for a photocall this week, along with Mary Lou McDonald. Photo: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Kevin Doyle

Kevin Doyle

IRA abuse victim Mairia Cahill wants a private meeting with the leadership of Sinn Fein on Tuesday to get an apology for the way the party treated her after she revealed her story.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald last week repeated an apology for "failures" within the party's protocols, which meant members did not refer her case to police.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Also in this section