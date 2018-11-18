-
Mairia Cahill calls for meeting with SF leadership
Independent.ie
IRA abuse victim Mairia Cahill wants a private meeting with the leadership of Sinn Fein on Tuesday to get an apology for the way the party treated her after she revealed her story.
Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald last week repeated an apology for "failures" within the party's protocols, which meant members did not refer her case to police.
