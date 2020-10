Mairéad McGuinness has revealed she suffered a bereavement on the day she became an EU Commissioner.

Appearing on the Six-One News, she said: “Sadly my mother-in-law passed away this morning.”

She told RTÉ news anchor Caitríona Perry: “So we're a little bit, you know, like other families bereaved during Covid, I think we're just feeling the effects of that.”

Responding to Ms Perry’s condolences, the new Commissioner said: “Thank you for your kindness.”

Online Editors