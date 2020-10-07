Mairéad McGuinness cleared to start work as EU Commissioner

Irish Commission nominee Mairéad McGuinness has been given a ringing endorsement by the MEPs in the European Parliament.

The move means that the Irish chair at the policy-guiding Commission in Brussels – which has been left empty since Phil Hogan’s abrupt exit on August 26 – will now be taken up by Ms McGuinness.

The former Irish Independent journalist, who has been an MEP since 2004, impressed at a ratification hearing held by her former parliament colleagues in Brussels last Friday.

Today the European Parliament meeting in full session voted for Ms McGuinness, and one other change to the Commission team, by a huge margin of 583 votes in favour and just 75 against.

Endorsing the other part of the Commission re-shuffle, the MEPs also approved Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis adding trade to his existing economy portfolio.

The former Latvian prime minister follows in the footsteps of the former Irish Commissioner, Phil Hogan, who was rated as one of the Brussels heavy-hitters and the trade position is ranked among the most powerful in the EU capital.

Mr Hogan resigned on August 26 after a week of controversy surrounding his attendance at a golf event and dinner in Clifden, Co Galway, organised by politicians of all parties.

The former Fine Gael environment minister and director of elections insisted he broke no laws surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic. But in an unprecedented move, the Irish Government told his boss, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, that they no longer had confidence in Mr Hogan.

After arguing his case for some days, Mr Hogan was finally left with no choice but to resign. President von der Leyen later got her way in having an Irish woman nominee – instead of the government favourite, Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney .

Commissioner McGuinness, as a first-time nominee, could not hold the trade portfolio. But she did get an influential job in charge of financial services which should be helpful in supporting Ireland’s continuing lobby effort surrounding Brexit.

Ms McGuinness is a native of Ardee, Co Louth, and a graduate of agriculture from UCD. She first became publicly known as editor of the Farming Independent and presenter of the RTÉ television programme, Ear to the Ground.

An accomplished vote-getter, she first won a European Parliament seat in 2004 and retained it in three subsequent elections. She had been senior vice-president of the European Parliament until recently and was highly-rated as among the few who really understands how the complex EU Brussels machine really works.

