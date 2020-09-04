Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell put forward as nominees to replace Phil Hogan as Ireland's European Commissioner

THE Government has put forward Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as nominees to be Ireland's next European Commissioner.

The decision was made at an incorporeal Cabinet meeting at an incorporeal meeting this afternoon ending a week and a half of speculation on who will replace Phil Hogan.

The Taoiseach has written to the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, proposing European Parliament vice-president and veteran MEP Mairead McGuinness and Enda Kenny's former chief economic adviser Andrew McDowell - an ex-vice president of the European Investment Bank.

She is to consider the candidates' credentials as she decides who to appoint and which portfolio they may hold and will consult with the European Parliament.

Expand Close Andrew McDowell Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 23/7/18 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew McDowell Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 23/7/18

In a statement, a spokesperson from the department of the Taoiseach said: "The Government believes that both are candidates of the highest calibre, possessing the necessary competence, independence and European commitment to serve in the role of Commissioner with distinction."

The spokesperson added that both candidates have the experience in the "most demanding roles" however it is considered unlikely that Ireland will hang on to the powerful trade portfolio held by Mr Hogan before his resignation over the 'Golf-gate' controversy.

The two candidates will be interviewed early next week.

The Taoiseach @MichealMartinTD has informed me of the nomination of @MaireadMcGMEP and @AMcDowell as the Irish candidates for the post of commissioner. I will interview them early next week on their qualifications for the job. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) September 4, 2020

Ms von der Leyen’s Tweeted this afternoon: “The Taoiseach @MichealMartin has informed me of the nomination of [Mairead McGuinness] and [Andrew McDowell] as the Irish candidates for the post of commissioner. I will interview them early next week on their qualifications for the job.”

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar confirmed at Pfizer that Simon Coveney was staying in his Foreign Affairs job, saying he was “really glad” he was doing so because his skills were needed at this vital time.

He denied that the nominees - McDowell and McGuinness - lacked experience by comparison and that this would lead to Ireland getting a lower grade portfolio. “I think they’ve plenty of experience," he said.

In profile...

Mairead McGuinness

Expand Close Mairead McGuinness Vice President of the European Parliament at home in Co Meath. Picture By David Conachy . 29/8/2020 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Mairead McGuinness Vice President of the European Parliament at home in Co Meath. Picture By David Conachy . 29/8/2020

A Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands-North-West constituency and first vice-president of the European Parliament, Ms McGuinness is now in her fourth term in Brussels and Strasbourg. She was first elected in 2004 for the now-abolished Ireland East constituency.

The former RTÉ presenter is one of the most highly regarded and respected Irish representatives in Brussels and serves on a number of committees including agriculture and rural development; environment; and constitutional affairs, which has responsibility for the Brexit process. The Louth-native has been a prominent Irish voice in the UK and international media during the Brexit saga.

Ms McGuinness went viral at the end of January when she told a flag-waving Nigel Farage and his fellow Brexit Party MEPs to "sit down, resume your seats, put your flags away, you're leaving".

As a former journalist, her CV includes stints as a researcher on The Late Late Show and a presenter on RTÉ's Ear to the Ground. She also worked with the Irish Farmers' Journal and as editor of the Irish Independent's farming supplement.

She famously clashed with veteran Fine Gael MEP and party colleague Avril Doyle when she first ran for the European Parliament 16 years ago. While both were elected, Ms McGuinness topped the poll, winning one in every four votes cast in the 2004 European elections.

She was less successful in a Dáil bid in the Louth constituency in 2007 and also had an ill-fated tilt at the presidency in 2011 when she lost out on the Fine Gael nomination to Gay Mitchell. She failed in a bid to become European Parliament president in 2016 but was elected first vice-president a month later.

Andrew McDowell

Expand Close Andrew McDowell Vice President of the European Investment Bank pictured at the meeting in Richmond Barracks, where redevelopment proposals for council lands at Emmet road in Inchicore. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 23/7/18 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew McDowell Vice President of the European Investment Bank pictured at the meeting in Richmond Barracks, where redevelopment proposals for council lands at Emmet road in Inchicore. Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 23/7/18





The outgoing European Investment Bank (EIB) vice-president, whose term expired yesterday, was chief economic adviser to former Taoiseach Enda Kenny between 2011 and 2016.

Mr McDowell was at the centre of the Fine Gael-Labour Party government's response to the banking and financial crisis.

The coalition imposed several austerity budgets under the EU-IMF Troika programme. This partly paved the way for a return to economic growth that made Ireland one of the EU's fastest-growing economies.

Described as "the Taoiseach's brains" and a "walking policy machine" when he worked in Government Buildings, Mr McDowell was also a key figure in the negotiations to form the Fine Gael-led minority government with independents in the spring and summer of 2016.

The new administration then nominated him for the position of vice-president at the European Investment Bank in July 2016, a prestigious post that came with a gross salary of over €277,000 per annum. The EIB is the lending arm of the EU that loans billions to member states every year.

Mr McDowell's four-year term at the Luxembourg-based bank saw him take responsibility for economics, evaluation, treasury, and financing of energy and agriculture.

In his time with the EIB he also oversaw the establishment of its first offices in Dublin.

He holds an MBA from the Michael Smurfit Graduate School of Business in UCD and has a post-graduate diploma in international relations from Johns Hopkins University.

Read More

Online Editors