Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said Fine Gael wanted to "move on" from the Maria Bailey personal injury case after being challenged on the issue on the eve of the local elections.

Madigan said FG wanted to 'move on' in email to voter on Bailey case

She also defended the Government's record on tackling insurance costs after receiving an angry email from a constituent who described themselves as a "staunch supporter" of Fine Gael.

Ms Madigan's family's law firm - Madigans Solicitors - represented Ms Bailey in her now dropped claim against Dublin's Dean Hotel after a fall from a swing.

Ms Bailey's lawsuit included a claim the hotel is liable for the accident because the swing was unsupervised.

The hotel denied liability and intended to fight the claim before it was dropped.

Ms Madigan left the practice in June 2017.

However, Ms Madigan did give Ms Bailey "initial legal advice" and assisted in an application to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

Ms Madigan has been refusing to answer questions on exactly what advice she gave to Ms Bailey, citing client-solicitor confidentiality.

One of her constituents in Dublin Rathdown wrote to Ms Madigan and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on May 23, the day before the elections. The writer said: "I bring my three and six-year-old children to the playground weekly and there are no supervisors for swings."

They added that the case is "deeply embarrassing to Fine Gael".

Ms Madigan responded to the voter by email on election day, May 24. She wrote: "Having spoken to my colleagues, I know there is a determination to move on from this issue."

Ms Madigan added: "While not wishing to comment on an ongoing case, nor wishing to detract from the right of any citizen to take a case if they wish, I believe it is important for the party to highlight the very serious ongoing work to tackle the high cost of insurance premiums in Ireland."

She detailed three pieces of legislation she said are "important steps in insurance reform" and plans for the establishment of a committee of judges to set guidelines for the level of damages in personal injury pay-outs.

Ms Madigan added: "I hope this offers some reassurance."

The constituent later wrote back saying: "In real life some issues cannot be moved on from that quickly."

Ms Madigan's spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment or answer a question on how many emails she has had from constituents on the Maria Bailey case.

Mr Varadkar has said he won't publish the report resulting from the Fine Gael inquiry into the Bailey case carried out by barrister David Kennedy.

He has said he is satisfied Ms Madigan has no questions to answer over the case.

Ms Madigan has previously said she is "very satisfied" with the report's findings on her.

