Lynn Boylan takes step closer to running for Dublin Bay South Dáil seat

Sinn Féin senator Lynn Boylan has moved a step closer towards contesting the Dublin Bay South by-election.

Ms Boylan, a former MEP, was nominated by sitting Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews’ cumann to contest the selection convention to be party’s candidate for the seat left vacant when former Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy leaving politics.

On Monday, the Sinn Féin senator said she was considering putting her name forward for the selection convention in Dublin Bay South.

Tonight, Mr Andrews announced on Twitter that Ms Boylan had been nominated by his Inner City Cumann to contest the selection convention.

Ms Boylan, who is from Tallaght and lives in Clondalkin, thanked the Sinn Féin cumann for the nomination.

The selection convention will be formally held on Friday.

If selected, Ms Boylan will be running against Fine Gael councillor James Geoghegan, Labour Party senator Ivana Bacik and Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre Conroy.

People Before Profit is running Brigid Purcell and Independent councillor Mannix Flynn is also contesting the election.

The Green Party is yet to hold a selection convention to nominate either Lord Mayor Hazel Chu or Councillor Claire Byrne as its candidate.