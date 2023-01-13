| 7.1°C Dublin

Lying about your home on a planning application is not a good look in the midst of a housing crisis

Philip Ryan

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Damien English opening new social housing in Dublin in 2018. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Former minister of state Damien English. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Expand
Damien English resigned from his junior minister role after failing to declare ownership of a property in 2008. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

There was an outpouring of sympathy for Damien English following his resignation as Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business.

The Meath West TD was liked among his Government colleagues but the spin from Fine Gael was that English had almost shown bravery in standing aside after it emerged he lied on a planning permission application form that resulted in him securing the go-ahead to build a second family home.

He went on to become a Minister of State for eight years, including a four-year stint in the Department of Housing where the very rules he broke are drafted

