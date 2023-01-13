Lying about your home on a planning application is not a good look in the midst of a housing crisis

There was an outpouring of sympathy for Damien English following his resignation as Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Business.

The Meath West TD was liked among his Government colleagues but the spin from Fine Gael was that English had almost shown bravery in standing aside after it emerged he lied on a planning permission application form that resulted in him securing the go-ahead to build a second family home.

Simon Harris went so far as to say the resignation would have “saddened” people “right across the political divide”.

The long-serving minister resigned for telling Meath County Council he did not own another home when he applied for permission to build a second one-off house – when in fact he did.

A local-needs application form, which is part of the planning process in some rural counties, specifically asked whether he owned another home so as to determine if he had a legitimate case to build a one-off house.

“The applicant does not own a dwelling and has not owned a dwelling previously,” the application stated. It even said he provided documentation such as bank account statements and mobile phone bills to show he was staying in his parents’ house.

But as we now know, he did have another house. So plain and simple, he lied on his planning application form.

Some might say: “Sure, doesn’t everyone tell the odd white lie to get around local authority bureaucracy?”

Maybe that is the case – but Damien English was an elected representative when he made the application. He went on to become a Minister of State for eight years, including a four-year stint in the Department of Housing where the very rules he broke are drafted.

He was centrally involved in the disastrous housing policy of a succession of Fine Gael governments that has resulted in more than 11,000 people in this country living in emergency accommodation tonight.

He went home every night after work to a home built on a deception while the idea of homeownership remained a distant reality for the majority of young people.

Until now, Fine Gael made it through this administration without a member of its ministerial team being forced to fall on the sword.

The last Fine Gael minister forced to resign was former justice minister Frances Fitzgerald over the Garda Maurice McCabe scandal and even she was later vindicated by the Charleton Tribunal.

English’s case is more clear cut. He admitted to not telling the truth to secure planning permission for a family home. It looks as if he will escape punishment too, because the infraction is outside the statute of limitations for any local authority to take a case against him.

He took the decision to jump before he was pushed, and to save his party colleagues the indignity of spending a week defending him before he had to ultimately step aside.

However, the debacle will damage Fine Gael because it portrays a party that believes it should set the laws for the public but doesn’t believe they apply to its members.