Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson receives death threat from ‘Real UFF’

Loyalist activist Jamie Bryson has received a death threat from a criminal gang calling itself the Real Ulster Freedom Fighters.

The group is made up of members who were expelled from the UDA during a bitter feud in north Down.

Mr Bryson said he has notified the PSNI which is working to identify the individual who issued the menacing messages.

"Tonight both I, and my family, have received death threats from a criminal gang who call themselves the ‘Real UFF’,” he tweeted.

“This threat is being traced by PSNI.

"I will never be intimidated by a ragtag bunch of drug dealing, house breaking criminals who are not loyalists.”

The anti-protocol protester added: “Mainstream loyalism has, and will continue to, peacefully oppose these thugs who are a cancer on the community.”

Mr Bryson said that mainstream loyalism would not be intimidated.

“Making threats to people and their families is their modus operandi,” Mr Bryson continued.

“They are cowards and gangsters and they won’t be bullying me or any genuine loyalist.

“I am engaging with the PSNI who are as we speak working to trace the threat, and given how it was made it will be traced, and I look forward to the criminal thug facing court very soon.”

TUV leader Jim Allister called for tougher action against paramilitary gangs in light of the threat.

"Continuing threats and posturing by gangsters of proclaimed Real UFF must be faced down by PSNI,” he tweeted.

"Paramilitaries pandered to for years under phoney ‘transition aegis’ think they are untouchable.

"Are they? That is the question government and PSNI must answer.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.

“However, we want to reassure the public that we will take the appropriate action when made aware of anything that may put an individual at risk.”

