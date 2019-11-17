Lorraine Clifford-Lee wanted to 'force-feed burgers' to 'skinny' Kate Middleton

Fianna Fail senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said she would like to get the Duchess of Cambridge "s**tfaced" and "force-feed her a few burgers" because she is "too skinny".

Fianna Fail senator Lorraine Clifford-Lee said she would like to get the Duchess of Cambridge "s**tfaced" and "force-feed her a few burgers" because she is "too skinny".

Clifford-Lee made the comment on Twitter when she was a member of Fianna Fail's ard comhairle.

Clifford-Lee also called now deceased Independent TD Peter Mathews as a "smug p***k" in 2011 soon after he was elected to the Dail.

Around the same time, the Dublin Fingal by-election candidate described an "independent from Wicklow" as "an unfortunate looking poor chap" and said she hoped "he wears factor 50".

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In