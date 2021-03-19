The government should look at lifting restrictions in local electoral areas free of Covid-19, according to Independent TD Verona Murphy.

The Wexford TD said that a plan is needed beyond the current Level 5 restrictions that are in place.

“At a local electoral area, we cannot continue to penalise people in Level 5 lockdown for the foreseeable future,” she told RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne. “As the only plan that the government seems to have, I would like to see a plan B.

“Out in Wexford, it’s a big county. If you were in the New Ross district, you’re a good 40/50 miles from Gorey. There’s nothing to say that when the levels reduce per county we should be able to move between those counties.

“We did it initially when we locked down Kildare, Laois and Offaly, those figures improved.”

Ms Murphy added that the government should adopt a more aggressive testing and tracing plan.

“We now hear nothing about test, trace and isolate, but that is the plan that allows us to contain Covid and to open up the country and we learn to live with Covid,” she said.

She added that while daily Covid-19 figures in Ireland have struggled to decrease more attention should be paid to the amount of people in hospitals.

“Certainly hospital numbers have reduced. And that’s where we need to look,” she said. “We’re looking at the daily figures not reducing below 500. Or going up and down.

“That’s why I say our modelling with this new variant needs to be looked at. We need to see options coming through from Nphet that give the government the basis of a plan.

“We have until the 5th of April to come up with a plan that is not Level 5, that gives the people hope. That we can see light at the end of the tunnel.

“That our children get back to playing sports. People’s mental health is suffering. They need to get back to their gyms. We need to get people back to mass if that is what they want. But we need a plan to do that.”

