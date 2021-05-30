Local lockdowns still an option, Leo Varadkar warns as crowds gather in the sunshine

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said local lockdowns remain an "option" as he expressed his disappointment at the scenes in Dublin over the weekend.

Four people were arrested in the city centre amid large crowds gathering and socialising in Dublin 2.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan said he was "absolutely shocked" by the scenes and described it like a "major open air party".

Speaking to the media this afternoon Mr Varadkar said he shared the concerns of the CMO and that he was disappointed at the large gatherings.

He said people were being encouraged to socialise outdoors but that this should be done safely and within the rules.

Asked if local lockdowns remain an option, the Tánaiste said they are a policy option if there is an outbreak in a particular region.

He said the Government has had mixed results with them, citing how they worked in the Midlands and Kildare.

However, Mr Varadkar said they have not worked in other places and are not as effective in Ireland as other countries.

"But it is an option if we need to use it, but hopefully we won't have to," he said.

The Tánaiste added that since the third wave ended there has been a concern about the risk of a fourth wave.

"The course we're taking in the view of NPHET and the CMO is a low to moderate risk, but low to moderate risk doesn't mean no risk.

"And of course there is a risk of repeating what happened in December."

This, he said, was due to people socialising more and the emergence of more transmissible variants, but added that the difference now is the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said they are effective against all variants and that the Government now hope to have 2.5 million people fully vaccinated by the end of July.

Mr Varadkar said that the Dublin city council had not provided as much bins as needed and that gardaí have a responsibility to enforce the law.

"There is a role for the gardaí to play and the city council, in terms of providing bins and facilities where needed. In fairness they have done a bit of that but not as much."

His party colleague and Dublin Bay South by-election candidate James Geoghegan said that the return of outdoor dining next week will make a big difference.

"As the Tánaiste says in a more organised way, the outdoor summer we're all looking forward to won't be looking like the images we saw last night. "Once the businesses open again, along with a joined-up effort with An Garda Síochána, and Dublin City Council, we will see a much better image of our city and hopefully get lots more people back in to our city to support these businesses that have suffered for so long."

Gardaí confirmed that an operation was put in place after they received reports of large crowds congregating in the Dublin 2 area from early yesterday evening.

Members of the Public Order Unit and Dog Unit were involved in dispersing people from South William Street.

Four arrests were made for public order related offences.

Footage of the area from this morning also showed large amounts of rubbish littered around the street.

Last night gardaí were also involved in moving people on who were gathering in Temple Bar and St Stephens Green with no arrests made.

This afternoon Dublin City Council said they had staff on hand to deal with "a significant amount of waste" left behind.

In a statement it said that the size of the gatherings were not in line were contrary to current public health advice and added that the situation will be reviewed with stakeholders.

