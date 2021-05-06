Local authorities could earmark 30pc of zoned land for first time buyers 

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is reviewing taxes for “cuckoo funds” which buy out entire housing estates as the Government scrambles to find a solution to the issue.

He met with Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien yesterday in a bid to find a resolution.

Department of Housing officials are looking at reviving the Minister’s own Bill from his time in opposition, which proposed that local authorities earmark 30pc of zoned land for first time buyers.

It will be also considered if vulture funds should be banned outright from densely populated city centres.

As the Government faces increasing criticism, a spokesperson for Minister Donohoe said that the two departments are “working together” to address the issue.

“The Minister has committed to examining the tax system in this regard, while officials in the Department of Housing are also examining options relevant to other stages in the development process,” the spokesperson said.

“All options will be considered by the Government to identify the optimal method to address this issue.”

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste has pleaded for time after concerted Opposition attacks on housing.

Parties bitterly denounced block-buying international funds snapping up entire housing estates at the expense of private purchasers.

As Government housing policy was assaulted on all fronts, Leo Varadkar begged TDs for “a little bit of time to come up with a solution.”

Housing Minister Darraigh O’Brien and Mr Dohonoe “are devising a solution,” he said, and actions would be taken “in coming weeks.”

But Sinn Féin spokesman Pearse Doherty said he and his party had been raising the issue for six years.

He said such funds were resting out their homes for a ‘staggering’ €1,975 per month.

And he listed mass acquisitions by funds and REITs (real estate investment trusts) not only in Maynooth and Hollystown, as newly highlighted, but also in Dundrum, Leopardstown, Lucan and Lusk.

Social Democrats co-leader Róisín Shortall said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael blaming each other at their separate party meetings amounted to a “circular firing squad.”

Both parties had been destroying the housing market , she said.

“Two weeks ago, my colleague Cian O’Callaghan, stood up in this House and told you that 435 apartments in Ashtown, Dublin 15, had been bought in bulk by an investment fund.

“He expressed concern that an entire generation was being locked out of homeownership and asked you to act immediately to stop funds block-buying homes.

“Your response was to accuse him of being ideological and to say that you had no plans to introduce legislation to rein in the investment funds.”

Fast forward two weeks, and another global fund had gobbled up, 135 homes in Maynooth, she said — yet the Taoiseach during Leaders’ Questions on Wednesday had professed surprise about this development.

“He said it was a new departure, and that usually such funds confine themselves to hoarding properties in cities, not suburban areas.

“Does the Taoiseach not think young people in Dublin and other cities, deserve to own a home? Does he believe the mass acquisition of homes by funds is somehow okay, as long as they restrain their purchases to every new build in Dublin and other urban areas?”

The Taoiseach was wrong, and the funds had moved on to second-hand homes to in urban area, and the commuter belt, she said.

“Since 2018 they have spent €4 billion on residential property in this country. Did anyone in Government even notice that?”

Leo Varadkar replied that the Government “believes in homeownership,” and somewhere between 65-70% of people owned their own home in Ireland. This should also be a reality for people in their 20s and 30s now, he said.

“What happened in Maynooth and Hollystown in my own constituency is not consistent with that policy, and we will act on it.

“And as I speak Minister O'Brien and Minister Donohoe are developing proposals for a solution. It needs to be a solution that resolves this problem, but also onen that doesn't have unintended consequences.

“That's why they need a little bit of time, and only a little bit of time, to come up with a workable solution.”

But he added that investment funds “have a role to play.”

The Fine Gael leader said: “There are housing developments in this city, mainly apartment blocks and high-density developments, that would not have been built, if they hadn't got finance from investment funds.

‘And if they had not been built, we'd have fewer apartments, higher rents higher prices, and perhaps even more people in homelessness.”

Such funds owned less that 1 per cent of the national housing stock, and it was not true that they paid no taxes because they were liable for dividend tax and withholding tax, he said.

Pearse Doherty countered that this did not apply to pension funds.

He added: “Your Government's response to this over the past few days suggests that this is something new that this is something that has fallen out of the sky.

“Let me tell you, Tánaiste, that this has been happening for years. Undo the damage you have caused.”

Fianna Fáil backbencher Willie O’Dea warned that “future swoops are imminent,” and asked how long it would take to resolve the problem. Mr Varadkar said he could not supply a timeline, but the two ministers were acting with urgency.