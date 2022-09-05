Liz Truss’s first words as Conservative leader suggest she will betray unionism

The logic of what Liz Truss set out in her first speech as Conservative Party leader points to her abandoning Northern Ireland’s unionists if doing so averts a trade war with the EU.

Of course, politicians are not always logical – and even when they are, events intrude to disrupt the loftiest strategies. But the nature of the incoming Prime Minister’s words today – and the absence of any reference to Northern Ireland at all – will have discomfited a DUP leadership nervously interpreting conflicting signals on the Irish Sea Border.

Having been backed by many of her predecessor’s allies, Ms Truss no doubt felt she needed to warmly acknowledge “my friend Boris Johnson”. However, that does not explain her decision to praise the outgoing Prime Minister in one of the areas where he spectacularly failed – something she knows well because she has been working to rectify that failure.

Ms Truss said with emphasis: “Boris, you got Brexit done”. That maintained a fiction which could only be plausible within the Tory narrative of Brexit’s benefits if Northern Ireland – now separated from Britain by an Irish Sea trade border, still subject to swathes of EU law but without any say in how it is made, and whose ultimate court for many key disputes is in Luxembourg – did not matter.

Ms Truss made no reference to the NI Protocol or to her relations with the EU. And she went on to set out other priorities, saying that she would “deliver on the energy crisis”, cut taxes and grow the UK economy.

If those are truly her priorities, then it would be illogical to provoke a trade war with the EU over the NI Protocol – which is not mentioned as a priority. Another of the issues she mentioned – winning the next General Election in two years’ time – also conflicts with an economic war. When inflation is at 40-year high, tariffs – trade taxes – on imports and exports would drive up prices even further and increase public discontent with a governing party which will have been in power for 14 years by the next election.

Would she endanger that for a part of the UK which doesn’t elect a single Tory MP? Until now, Ms Truss in her championing of the legislation to tear up the NI Protocol has essentially said that she would – but so did Mr Johnson, right until the moment that he got to the top.

Indeed, some of Ms Truss’s rumoured plans to go far further than her predecessor in ditching chunks of retained EU law would harden the Irish Sea border because under the protocol, Northern Ireland would have to stay bound by much of those regulations.

This was not Churchillian rhetoric – or even Johnsonian rhetoric. It was the perfunctory few words of someone who gave the appearance of having been reluctantly prevailed upon to say something at an event but who wanted to say as little as possible. Tomorrow, Ms Truss will take over as Prime Minister and deliver another speech from Downing Street which may be directed more intentionally towards the UK as a whole.

There is a danger in subjecting to detailed analysis the sort of speech which ought to have been the product of anguished drafting, but may in fact have emerged from a less serious process.

Some of this must be seen in its own vacuous context. Ms Truss’s speech was flabby with cliched nonsense such as the preposterously trite “during this campaign, I campaigned as a Conservative, and I will govern as a Conservative”.

That such a line was met with loud cheers provides an insight into the absurdity of so much of modern politics where silly slogans (“Brexit means Brexit!”) are received by partisans as sage pronouncements from a guru of unique spiritual insight.

Nevertheless, whether the subject of careful planning or an inadvertent insight into what Ms Truss thinks when she doesn’t carefully consider her words, today’s speech by the UK’s 56th prime minister will unsettle unionism.

It is not the only ominous hint for unionists. The Sunday Times reported that Ms Truss is planning an early trip to Dublin to meet the Taoiseach, hoping to “come to an understanding” with him on Northern Ireland. Smart unionists know that any deal on the protocol will involve some of the sea border remaining.

Today Mujtaba Rahman, a Brexit specialist, said he had been told by senior UK officials that Ms Truss will not trigger Article 16 of the NI Protocol, contrary to what the Truss camp had been briefing as recently as last week.

Yet again, the prime minister most unionists wanted to win has won. Not only did their last choice prove foolish when he governed as expected – wallowing in frivolity, incompetence and dishonesty – but he forsook what he had presented as solemn pledges to always maintain the constitutional integrity of the Union.

If Ms Truss follows the path of her predecessor, it will weaken Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, make Stormont’s restoration highly unlikely, and further isolate Ulster unionism – without necessarily making more than a handful of unionists reconsider their support for the Union itself. Nothing has been resolved.