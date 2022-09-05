| 16.8°C Dublin

Liz Truss’s first words as Conservative leader suggest she will betray unionism

Sam McBride

If new PM follows Boris Johnson’s path, it likely means a long period without devolved government and an acute unionist sense of isolation

Liz Truss with her husband Hugh O'Leary, as it was announced that she is the new Conservative party leader and future British prime minister
The logic of what Liz Truss set out in her first speech as Conservative Party leader points to her abandoning Northern Ireland’s unionists if doing so averts a trade war with the EU.

Of course, politicians are not always logical – and even when they are, events intrude to disrupt the loftiest strategies. But the nature of the incoming Prime Minister’s words today – and the absence of any reference to Northern Ireland at all – will have discomfited a DUP leadership nervously interpreting conflicting signals on the Irish Sea Border.

